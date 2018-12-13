TABLE-India Nayara Energy's skips Iran oil imports in Nov - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft , skipped Iran oil imports in November while its overall imports during the month declined by about 47 percent due to maintenance shutdown of its refinery, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara had drawn plans to halt Iranian oil imports from November, people familiar with the plan have previously told Reuters. Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday that, because of U.S. sanctions, India had refused to allow a Russian-owned Indian refinery to use Iranian crude oil that India had obtained under waivers. Nayara had closed its 400,000-bpd Vadinar refinery in the western state of Gujarat from Nov. 21 for a month for maintenance. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Country Nov Oct % Chg Nov % Chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov % Chg 2018 2018 mth/mth 2017 yr/yr 2018 2017 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.5 5.4 111.0 Mexico 0.0 69.3 -100.0 142.6 -100.0 32.0 56.3 -43.1 Venezuela 138.7 68.9 101.3 67.3 106.1 75.6 90.0 -16.0 TOTAL 138.7 138.2 0.3 209.9 -33.9 119.1 151.8 -21.5 Middle East Oman 19.7 0.0 -- 19.8 -0.4 27.1 12.2 122.1 Iran 0.0 34.3 -100.0 70.0 -100.0 126.9 133.6 -5.1 Iraq 36.1 69.3 -48.0 0.0 -- 38.1 32.3 17.9 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.3 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 TOTAL 55.8 103.6 -46.2 89.8 -37.9 192.1 182.4 5.3 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 31.3 -100.0 32.0 -100.0 8.8 5.8 51.9 Russia 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 63.8 -100.0 32.0 -100.0 20.9 5.8 259.9 Africa Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 8.8 -81.8 Egypt 0.0 31.0 -100.0 18.2 -100.0 17.7 18.0 -1.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 0.0 -- Algeria 0.0 30.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 61.6 -100.0 18.2 -100.0 28.7 26.8 7.1 TOTAL ALL 194.5 367.3 -47.0 349.9 -44.4 360.7 366.7 -1.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in October but discharged in November. It also includes some parcels that arrived in November and were discharged in December. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)