Noticias de Mercados
December 13, 2018 / 2:51 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

TABLE-India Nayara Energy's skips Iran oil imports in Nov - trade sources

5 MIN. DE LECTURA

    NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft
, skipped Iran oil imports in November while its overall imports during the month
declined by about 47 percent due to maintenance shutdown of its refinery, according to data from
the shipping industry and sources.
    Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara had drawn plans to halt Iranian oil imports from
November, people familiar with the plan have previously told Reuters.
    Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday that, because of U.S. sanctions, India
had refused to allow a Russian-owned Indian refinery to use Iranian crude oil that India had
obtained under waivers.
    Nayara had closed its 400,000-bpd Vadinar refinery in the western state of Gujarat from Nov.
21 for a month for maintenance.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
 Region/Country     Nov    Oct    % Chg     Nov     % Chg  Jan-Nov  Jan-Nov     % Chg
                   2018   2018  mth/mth    2017     yr/yr     2018     2017     yr/yr
 Latam                                                                               
 Brazil             0.0    0.0       --     0.0        --     11.5      5.4     111.0
 Mexico             0.0   69.3   -100.0   142.6    -100.0     32.0     56.3     -43.1
 Venezuela        138.7   68.9    101.3    67.3     106.1     75.6     90.0     -16.0
 TOTAL            138.7  138.2      0.3   209.9     -33.9    119.1    151.8     -21.5
                                                                                     
 Middle East                                                                         
 Oman              19.7    0.0       --    19.8      -0.4     27.1     12.2     122.1
 Iran               0.0   34.3   -100.0    70.0    -100.0    126.9    133.6      -5.1
 Iraq              36.1   69.3    -48.0     0.0        --     38.1     32.3      17.9
 Qatar              0.0    0.0       --     0.0        --      0.0      1.3    -100.0
 U.A.E.             0.0    0.0       --     0.0        --      0.0      2.9    -100.0
 TOTAL             55.8  103.6    -46.2    89.8     -37.9    192.1    182.4       5.3
                                                                                     
 C.I.S.                                                                              
 Kazakhstan         0.0   31.3   -100.0    32.0    -100.0      8.8      5.8      51.9
 Russia             0.0   32.5   -100.0     0.0        --     12.1      0.0        --
 TOTAL              0.0   63.8   -100.0    32.0    -100.0     20.9      5.8     259.9
                                                                                     
 Africa                                                                              
 Angola             0.0    0.0       --     0.0        --      2.8      0.0        --
 Chad               0.0    0.0       --     0.0        --      1.6      8.8     -81.8
 Egypt              0.0   31.0   -100.0    18.2    -100.0     17.7     18.0      -1.5
 Sudan              0.0    0.0       --     0.0        --      3.7      0.0        --
 Algeria            0.0   30.6   -100.0     0.0        --      2.8      0.0        --
 TOTAL              0.0   61.6   -100.0    18.2    -100.0     28.7     26.8       7.1
                                                                                     
 TOTAL ALL        194.5  367.3    -47.0   349.9     -44.4    360.7    366.7      -1.6
   
   NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the
number of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in October but discharged in November. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in November and were discharged in December.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Todas las cotizaciones tienen como mínimo 15 minutos de retraso. Vea aquí la lista completa de mercados y retrasos.

© 2018 Reuters.Todos los derechos reservados.