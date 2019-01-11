TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Dec oil imports up 21 pct from Nov - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft , shipped in 21 percent more oil in December than in November as it restarted its refinery after a month-long maintenance shutdown, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November and has turned to Iraq and Oman, the data showed. Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has previously said that because of U.S. sanctions, India had refused to allow a Russian-owned Indian refinery to use Iranian crude oil that India had obtained under waivers. Nayara had closed its 400,000-bpd Vadinar refinery in the western state of Gujarat from Nov. 21 for one month to carry out maintenance. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Coun Dec Nov % Chg Dec % Chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec % Chg try 2018 2018 mth/mth 2017 yr/yr 2018 2017 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.5 5.0 111.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 138.1 -100.0 29.3 63.2 -53.7 Venezuela 0.0 138.7 -100.0 62.9 -100.0 69.2 87.7 -21.1 TOTAL 0.0 138.7 -100.0 201.0 -100.0 109.0 156.0 -30.1 Middle East Oman 118.4 19.7 500.6 0.0 -- 34.9 11.2 212.1 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 134.9 -100.0 116.1 133.7 -13.2 Iraq 70.6 36.1 95.7 34.2 106.6 40.9 32.5 25.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 TOTAL 189.0 55.8 238.9 169.1 11.8 191.8 181.3 5.8 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.7 5.3 102.1 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 21.8 5.3 310.1 Africa Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 8.0 -81.8 Egypt 15.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.6 16.5 6.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 15.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 27.6 24.5 12.5 TOTAL ALL 235.9 194.5 21.3 370.1 -36.3 350.1 367.0 -4.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2019. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Louise Heavens)