January 11, 2019 / 3:46 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 32 minutes ago

TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Dec oil imports up 21 pct from Nov - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft
, shipped in 21 percent more oil in December than in November as it restarted its
refinery after a month-long maintenance shutdown, according to data from the shipping industry
and sources.
    Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November
and has turned to Iraq and Oman, the data showed.
    Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has previously said that because of U.S. sanctions,
India had refused to allow a Russian-owned Indian refinery to use Iranian crude oil that India
had obtained under waivers.
    Nayara had closed its 400,000-bpd Vadinar refinery in the western state of Gujarat from Nov.
21 for one month to carry out maintenance.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
    
 Region/Coun     Dec    Nov    % Chg     Dec    % Chg  Jan-Dec  Jan-Dec   % Chg
 try            2018   2018  mth/mth    2017    yr/yr     2018     2017   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                         
 Brazil          0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --     10.5      5.0   111.0
 Mexico          0.0    0.0       --   138.1   -100.0     29.3     63.2   -53.7
 Venezuela       0.0  138.7   -100.0    62.9   -100.0     69.2     87.7   -21.1
 TOTAL           0.0  138.7   -100.0   201.0   -100.0    109.0    156.0   -30.1
                                                                               
 Middle East                                                                   
 Oman          118.4   19.7    500.6     0.0       --     34.9     11.2   212.1
 Iran            0.0    0.0       --   134.9   -100.0    116.1    133.7   -13.2
 Iraq           70.6   36.1     95.7    34.2    106.6     40.9     32.5    25.8
 Qatar           0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      1.2  -100.0
 UAE             0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      2.7  -100.0
 TOTAL         189.0   55.8    238.9   169.1     11.8    191.8    181.3     5.8
                                                                               
 C.I.S.                                                                        
 Azerbaijan      0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      0.0      --
 Kazakhstan     31.3    0.0       --     0.0       --     10.7      5.3   102.1
 Russia          0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --     11.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL          31.3    0.0       --     0.0       --     21.8      5.3   310.1
                                                                               
 Africa                                                                        
 Angola          0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      2.6      0.0      --
 Chad            0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      1.5      8.0   -81.8
 Egypt          15.5    0.0       --     0.0       --     17.6     16.5     6.5
 Sudan           0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      3.4      0.0      --
 Algeria         0.0    0.0       --     0.0       --      2.6      0.0      --
 TOTAL          15.5    0.0       --     0.0       --     27.6     24.5    12.5
                                                                               
 TOTAL ALL     235.9  194.5     21.3   370.1    -36.3    350.1    367.0    -4.6
  
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December.
It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2019.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Louise Heavens)
