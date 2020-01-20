Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Dec oil imports up 18.6% from Nov - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft
, shipped in about 18.6% more oil in December than in November, according to data from
the shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
    During the month, Nayara nearly doubled its imports from Venezuela compared with the
previous month, the also showed. 
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
  
 Region/Countr      Dec      Nov     % Chg    Dec   % Chg  Jan-Dec   Jan-Dec    % Chg
 y                 2019     2019   mth/mth   2018   yr/yr     2019      2018    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                       
 Brazil             0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --     12.4      10.5     18.6
 Colombia           0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      0.0       0.0       --
 Ecuador            0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      0.0       0.0       --
 Mexico             0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --     34.8      29.3     18.7
 Venezuela        136.3     70.9      92.2    0.0      --    107.4      69.2     55.2
 TOTAL            136.3     70.9      92.2    0.0      --    154.6     109.0     41.9
                                                                                     
 Middle East                                                                         
 Oman               0.0      0.0        --  118.4  -100.0      9.9      34.9    -71.6
 Iran               0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      0.0     116.1   -100.0
 Iraq             133.7     66.9     100.0   70.6    89.4     75.8      40.9     85.3
 Qatar              0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      1.4       0.0       --
 S. Arabia          0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      2.7       0.0       --
 U.A.E.             0.0     15.9    -100.0    0.0      --     23.2       0.0       --
 Dubai              0.0     16.4    -100.0    0.0      --      1.3       0.0       --
 TOTAL            133.7     99.2      34.8  189.0   -29.3    114.3     191.8    -40.4
                                                                                     
 C.I.S.                                                                              
 Kazakhstan        64.4     96.0     -32.9   31.3   105.3     34.4      10.7    221.4
 Russia             0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --     16.6      11.0     50.4
 TOTAL             64.4     96.0     -32.9   31.3   105.3     51.0      21.8    134.7
                                                                                     
 Africa                                                                              
 Nigeria            0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      2.7       0.0       --
 Angola             0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      5.6       2.6    115.3
 Congo              0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      2.6       0.0       --
 Chad               0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      0.0       1.5   -100.0
 Egypt             31.1      0.0        --   15.5    99.9     23.1      17.6     31.8
 Sudan              0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      1.7       3.4    -48.9
 Algeria            0.0      0.0        --    0.0      --      0.0       2.6   -100.0
 TOTAL             31.1      0.0        --   15.5    99.9     35.7      27.6     29.4
 Canada            34.1     70.7     -51.8    0.0      --     14.5       0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL        399.5    336.8      18.6  235.9    69.3    370.2     350.1      5.7
    

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December.
It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Richard Pullin)
