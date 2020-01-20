TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Dec oil imports up 18.6% from Nov - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft , shipped in about 18.6% more oil in December than in November, according to data from the shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. During the month, Nayara nearly doubled its imports from Venezuela compared with the previous month, the also showed. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Countr Dec Nov % Chg Dec % Chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec % Chg y 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.4 10.5 18.6 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 34.8 29.3 18.7 Venezuela 136.3 70.9 92.2 0.0 -- 107.4 69.2 55.2 TOTAL 136.3 70.9 92.2 0.0 -- 154.6 109.0 41.9 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 118.4 -100.0 9.9 34.9 -71.6 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 116.1 -100.0 Iraq 133.7 66.9 100.0 70.6 89.4 75.8 40.9 85.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 15.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.2 0.0 -- Dubai 0.0 16.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 133.7 99.2 34.8 189.0 -29.3 114.3 191.8 -40.4 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 64.4 96.0 -32.9 31.3 105.3 34.4 10.7 221.4 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.6 11.0 50.4 TOTAL 64.4 96.0 -32.9 31.3 105.3 51.0 21.8 134.7 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 2.6 115.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 Egypt 31.1 0.0 -- 15.5 99.9 23.1 17.6 31.8 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 3.4 -48.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.6 -100.0 TOTAL 31.1 0.0 -- 15.5 99.9 35.7 27.6 29.4 Canada 34.1 70.7 -51.8 0.0 -- 14.5 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 399.5 336.8 18.6 235.9 69.3 370.2 350.1 5.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Richard Pullin)