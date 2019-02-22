Noticias de Mercados
February 22, 2019 / 1:09 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

TABLE-India's Nayara Energy Jan oil imports surge 36 pct m/m - trade sources

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft
, shipped in 36 percent more oil in January than the previous month as the refinery
resumed operations after a month-long maintenance shutdown that ended in December, according to
data from the shipping industry and sources.
    Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November
and turned to other suppliers, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
 Region/Country   Jan-2019   Dec-2018  pct chg mth/mth    Jan-2018  pct chg yr/yr
 Latam                                                                           
 Brazil               58.3        0.0               --        33.8           72.7
 Mexico               64.0        0.0               --        68.1           -6.1
 Venezuela            66.5        0.0               --         0.0             --
 TOTAL               188.8        0.0               --       101.9           85.2
                                                                                 
 Middle East                                                                     
 Oman                  0.0      118.4           -100.0        31.9         -100.0
 Iran                  0.0        0.0               --       204.5         -100.0
 Iraq                 67.4       70.6             -4.5         0.0             --
 U.A.E.               65.1        0.0               --         0.0             --
 TOTAL               132.6      189.0            -29.9       236.4          -43.9
                                                                                 
 C.I.S.                                                                          
 Kazakhstan            0.0       31.3           -100.0         0.0             --
 TOTAL                 0.0       31.3           -100.0         0.0             --
                                                                                 
 Africa                                                                          
 Egypt                 0.0       15.5           -100.0         0.0             --
 TOTAL                 0.0       15.5           -100.0         0.0             --
 TOTAL ALL           321.3      235.9             36.2       338.3           -5.0
 
NOTE: 
    ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days. 
    ** Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    ** Data includes some crude parcels that arrived in December, but discharged in January. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in January and were discharged in February.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below