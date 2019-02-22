TABLE-India's Nayara Energy Jan oil imports surge 36 pct m/m - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft , shipped in 36 percent more oil in January than the previous month as the refinery resumed operations after a month-long maintenance shutdown that ended in December, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November and turned to other suppliers, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Country Jan-2019 Dec-2018 pct chg mth/mth Jan-2018 pct chg yr/yr Latam Brazil 58.3 0.0 -- 33.8 72.7 Mexico 64.0 0.0 -- 68.1 -6.1 Venezuela 66.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 188.8 0.0 -- 101.9 85.2 Middle East Oman 0.0 118.4 -100.0 31.9 -100.0 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 204.5 -100.0 Iraq 67.4 70.6 -4.5 0.0 -- U.A.E. 65.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 132.6 189.0 -29.9 236.4 -43.9 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- Africa Egypt 0.0 15.5 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 15.5 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 321.3 235.9 36.2 338.3 -5.0 NOTE: ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. ** Numbers for previous months have been revised. ** Data includes some crude parcels that arrived in December, but discharged in January. It also includes some parcels that arrived in January and were discharged in February. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)