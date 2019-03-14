Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Feb oil imports fell 20 pct y/y - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major
Rosneft, imported 20 percent less oil in February compared to same month a year ago,
and shipped in its first parcel of Saudi Arabian oil last month since a change in management in
2017, according to data from the shipping industry and sources.
    Kremlin-controlled Rosneft and its partners - global trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP -
in August 2017 completed the acquisition of Essar Oil, now known as Nayara Energy, in a $12.9
billion deal.
    Essar previously shipped in Saudi Arabian oil in January 2016.
    Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November
and turned to other suppliers, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
 Region/coun  Feb      Jan    % chg    Feb    % chg    Jan-Feb  Jan-Feb  % chg
 try          2019     2019   mth/mth  2018   yr/yr    2019     2018     yr/yr
 Latam                                                                          
 Brazil          35.4   58.3    -39.3    0.0       --     47.5     17.8    167.4
 Mexico          78.3   64.0     22.4   75.9      3.2     70.8     71.8     -1.5
 Venezuela      115.1   66.5     73.2   70.2     64.0     89.5     33.3    168.8
 TOTAL          228.8  188.8     21.2  146.1     56.6    207.7    122.9     69.1
                                                                                
 Middle East                                                                    
 Oman             0.0    0.0       --   70.4   -100.0      0.0     50.2   -100.0
 Iran             0.0    0.0       --  222.8   -100.0      0.0    213.2   -100.0
 Iraq            35.4   67.4    -47.5   37.0     -4.2     52.2     17.5    197.8
 S. Arabia       35.5    0.0       --    0.0       --     16.9      0.0       --
 U.A.E.           0.0   65.1   -100.0    0.0       --     34.2      0.0       --
 TOTAL           71.0  132.6    -46.5  330.2    -78.5    103.3    280.9    -63.2
                                                                                
 C.I.S.                                                                         
 Kazakhstan      34.4    0.0       --    0.0       --     16.3      0.0       --
 TOTAL           34.4    0.0       --    0.0       --     16.3      0.0       --
                                                                                
 Africa                                                                         
 Egypt           38.2    0.0       --   18.9    102.2     18.1      9.0    102.2
 Sudan           22.4    0.0       --    0.0       --     10.6      0.0       --
 TOTAL           60.6    0.0       --   18.9    220.9     28.7      9.0    220.9
                                                                         
 TOTAL ALL      394.7  321.3     22.8  495.1    -20.3    356.1    412.7    -13.7
  
    NOTE: 
    ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days. 
    ** Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    ** Data includes some crude parcels that arrived in January, but discharged in February. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)
