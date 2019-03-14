TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Feb oil imports fell 20 pct y/y - trade sources

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 20 percent less oil in February compared to same month a year ago, and shipped in its first parcel of Saudi Arabian oil last month since a change in management in 2017, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. Kremlin-controlled Rosneft and its partners - global trader Trafigura and Russian fund UCP - in August 2017 completed the acquisition of Essar Oil, now known as Nayara Energy, in a $12.9 billion deal. Essar previously shipped in Saudi Arabian oil in January 2016. Under pressure from U.S. sanctions, Nayara has stopped importing Iranian oil from November and turned to other suppliers, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/coun Feb Jan % chg Feb % chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb % chg try 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 35.4 58.3 -39.3 0.0 -- 47.5 17.8 167.4 Mexico 78.3 64.0 22.4 75.9 3.2 70.8 71.8 -1.5 Venezuela 115.1 66.5 73.2 70.2 64.0 89.5 33.3 168.8 TOTAL 228.8 188.8 21.2 146.1 56.6 207.7 122.9 69.1 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 70.4 -100.0 0.0 50.2 -100.0 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 222.8 -100.0 0.0 213.2 -100.0 Iraq 35.4 67.4 -47.5 37.0 -4.2 52.2 17.5 197.8 S. Arabia 35.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.9 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 65.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 34.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 71.0 132.6 -46.5 330.2 -78.5 103.3 280.9 -63.2 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 34.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 34.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.3 0.0 -- Africa Egypt 38.2 0.0 -- 18.9 102.2 18.1 9.0 102.2 Sudan 22.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 60.6 0.0 -- 18.9 220.9 28.7 9.0 220.9 TOTAL ALL 394.7 321.3 22.8 495.1 -20.3 356.1 412.7 -13.7 NOTE: ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. ** Numbers for previous months have been revised. ** Data includes some crude parcels that arrived in January, but discharged in February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)