TABLE-India Nayara Energy's oil imports up 12% y/y in April - trade

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 12 percent less oil in April compared to the same month a year ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/country April March % chg April % chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr % chg 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 34.7 -100.0 32.5 -100.0 32.3 16.8 91.7 Mexico 71.8 68.3 5.1 0.0 -- 70.4 35.3 99.4 Venezuela 98.0 66.7 47.1 65.5 49.6 85.7 50.4 70.1 TOTAL 169.9 169.7 0.1 98.0 73.3 188.4 102.6 83.7 Middle East Oman 34.5 0.0 -- 51.9 -33.5 8.6 45.8 -81.2 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 174.9 -100.0 0.0 182.8 -100.0 Iraq 99.6 32.2 209.5 35.0 184.8 58.9 34.7 69.9 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 19.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 134.1 51.4 160.9 261.7 -48.8 97.6 263.3 -62.9 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 32.0 64.1 -50.1 0.0 -- 32.6 0.0 -- Russia 67.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 99.2 64.1 54.7 0.0 -- 49.4 0.0 -- Africa Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.9 -100.0 Egypt 17.9 32.7 -45.5 16.0 11.7 21.8 8.4 159.8 TOTAL 17.9 32.7 -45.5 16.0 11.7 27.1 16.3 66.3 TOTAL ALL 421.0 317.9 32.4 375.7 12.0 362.5 382.1 -5.1 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in March, but discharged in April. It also includes some parcels that arrived in April and were discharged in May. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)