May 24, 2019 / 2:02 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

TABLE-India Nayara Energy's oil imports up 12% y/y in April - trade

    NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil
major Rosneft, imported 12 percent less oil in April compared to the same
month a year ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the
media.
Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000
bpd.
    
 Region/country   April   March   % chg    April   % chg    Jan-Apr  Jan-Apr  % chg
                  2019    2019    mth/mth  2018    yr/yr    2019     2018     yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                        
 Brazil              0.0    34.7   -100.0    32.5   -100.0     32.3     16.8      91.7
 Mexico             71.8    68.3      5.1     0.0       --     70.4     35.3      99.4
 Venezuela          98.0    66.7     47.1    65.5     49.6     85.7     50.4      70.1
 TOTAL             169.9   169.7      0.1    98.0     73.3    188.4    102.6      83.7
                                                                                      
 Middle East                                                                          
 Oman               34.5     0.0       --    51.9    -33.5      8.6     45.8     -81.2
 Iran                0.0     0.0       --   174.9   -100.0      0.0    182.8    -100.0
 Iraq               99.6    32.2    209.5    35.0    184.8     58.9     34.7      69.9
 S. Arabia           0.0     0.0       --     0.0       --      8.3      0.0        --
 U.A.E.              0.0    19.2   -100.0     0.0       --     21.8      0.0        --
 TOTAL             134.1    51.4    160.9   261.7    -48.8     97.6    263.3     -62.9
                                                                                      
 C.I.S.                                                                               
 Kazakhstan         32.0    64.1    -50.1     0.0       --     32.6      0.0        --
 Russia             67.2     0.0       --     0.0       --     16.8      0.0        --
 TOTAL              99.2    64.1     54.7     0.0       --     49.4      0.0        --
                                                                                      
 Africa                                                                               
 Angola              0.0     0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      7.9    -100.0
 Egypt              17.9    32.7    -45.5    16.0     11.7     21.8      8.4     159.8
 TOTAL              17.9    32.7    -45.5    16.0     11.7     27.1     16.3      66.3
                                                                                      
 TOTAL ALL         421.0   317.9     32.4   375.7     12.0    362.5    382.1      -5.1
 
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a
tonne divided by the number of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in March, but discharged in
April. It also includes some parcels that arrived in April and were discharged in May.
 


 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
