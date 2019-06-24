TABLE-India's Nayara Energy May oil imports rise 7.7% y/y - trade

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 7.7% more oil in May from a year ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Coun May April % Chg May % Chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %Chg try 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 31.5 -100.0 25.7 19.9 29.2 Mexico 68.3 71.8 -4.9 69.5 -1.7 70.0 42.3 65.3 Venezuela 134.6 98.0 37.3 66.7 101.9 95.8 53.8 78.2 TOTAL 203.0 169.9 19.5 167.8 21.0 191.4 115.9 65.1 Middle East Oman 20.9 34.5 -39.4 0.0 -- 11.2 36.4 -69.4 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 201.5 -100.0 0.0 186.6 -100.0 Iraq 67.7 99.6 -32.0 0.0 -- 60.7 27.5 120.3 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.6 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 88.6 134.1 -33.9 201.5 -56.0 95.8 250.6 -61.8 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 30.7 32.0 -4.1 0.0 -- 32.2 0.0 -- Russia 65.2 67.2 -2.9 0.0 -- 26.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 95.9 99.2 -3.3 0.0 -- 58.9 0.0 -- Africa Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.3 -100.0 Congo 30.3 31.4 -3.2 0.0 -- 6.2 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Egypt 15.5 17.9 -13.3 33.0 -53.1 20.5 13.5 52.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 45.8 17.9 156.7 33.0 38.7 30.9 19.7 56.8 TOTAL ALL 433.3 421.0 2.9 402.3 7.7 377.0 386.2 -2.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April, but discharged in May. It also includes some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)