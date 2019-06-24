Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Nayara Energy May oil imports rise 7.7% y/y - trade

    NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by
Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 7.7% more oil in May from a year
ago, according to data from the shipping industry and sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
with media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are
in 1,000 bpd.
 Region/Coun      May   April    % Chg    May   % Chg   Jan-Apr  Jan-Apr     %Chg
 try             2019    2019  mth/mth   2018   yr/yr      2019     2018    yr/yr
 Latam                                                                           
 Brazil           0.0     0.0       --   31.5  -100.0      25.7     19.9     29.2
 Mexico          68.3    71.8     -4.9   69.5    -1.7      70.0     42.3     65.3
 Venezuela      134.6    98.0     37.3   66.7   101.9      95.8     53.8     78.2
 TOTAL          203.0   169.9     19.5  167.8    21.0     191.4    115.9     65.1
                                                                                 
 Middle East                                                                     
 Oman            20.9    34.5    -39.4    0.0      --      11.2     36.4    -69.4
 Iran             0.0     0.0       --  201.5  -100.0       0.0    186.6   -100.0
 Iraq            67.7    99.6    -32.0    0.0      --      60.7     27.5    120.3
 S Arabia         0.0     0.0       --    0.0      --       6.6      0.0       --
 U.A.E.           0.0     0.0       --    0.0      --      17.3      0.0       --
 TOTAL           88.6   134.1    -33.9  201.5   -56.0      95.8    250.6    -61.8
                                                                                 
 C.I.S.                                                                          
 Kazakhstan      30.7    32.0     -4.1    0.0      --      32.2      0.0       --
 Russia          65.2    67.2     -2.9    0.0      --      26.7      0.0       --
 TOTAL           95.9    99.2     -3.3    0.0      --      58.9      0.0       --
                                                                                 
 Africa                                                                          
 Angola           0.0     0.0       --    0.0      --       0.0      6.3   -100.0
 Congo           30.3    31.4     -3.2    0.0      --       6.2      0.0       --
 Chad             0.0     0.0       --    0.0      --       0.0      0.0       --
 Egypt           15.5    17.9    -13.3   33.0   -53.1      20.5     13.5     52.5
 Sudan            0.0     0.0       --    0.0      --       4.2      0.0       --
 TOTAL           45.8    17.9    156.7   33.0    38.7      30.9     19.7     56.8
                                                                                 
 TOTAL ALL      433.3   421.0      2.9  402.3     7.7     377.0    386.2     -2.4
 
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off
after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2
barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April, but discharged
in May. It also includes some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in
June.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
