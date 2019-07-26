TABLE-Nayara Energy's June Venezuelan oil imports rise 67.3% from May - trade

NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported a record 225,300 bpd Venezuelan oil in June, up by 67.3% over May, according to data from the shipping industry and sources, as the private refiner took some delayed shipments. Most of the Venezuelan oil was supplied by Rosneft, the data showed. The refiner delayed discharge of some of the cargoes to July, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/coun June May % chg June % chg Jan-June Jan-June % chg try 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 21.4 16.6 29.2 Mexico 0.0 68.3 -100.0 71.9 -100.0 58.4 47.2 23.6 Venezuela 225.3 134.6 67.3 24.6 815.6 117.2 48.9 139.7 TOTAL 225.3 203.0 11.0 96.5 133.5 197.0 112.7 74.8 Middle East Oman 31.6 20.9 51.3 65.8 -51.9 14.5 41.3 -64.8 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 103.5 -100.0 0.0 172.9 -100.0 Iraq 100.5 67.7 48.5 35.0 187.1 67.3 28.8 133.8 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- U.A.E. 19.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 152.0 88.6 71.6 204.4 -25.6 105.1 242.9 -56.7 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 30.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 26.9 0.0 -- Russia 33.7 65.2 -48.4 33.5 0.4 27.9 5.6 401.8 TOTAL 33.7 95.9 -64.9 33.5 0.4 54.7 5.6 885.2 Africa Angola 34.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.7 5.2 10.2 Congo 0.0 30.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.2 0.0 -- Egypt 16.0 15.5 3.4 31.9 -49.9 19.8 16.5 19.7 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 19.9 -100.0 3.5 3.3 4.9 TOTAL 50.7 45.8 10.6 51.9 -2.3 34.2 25.0 36.5 TOTAL ALL 461.6 433.3 6.5 386.2 19.5 391.0 386.2 1.2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in May, but discharged in June. It also includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)