TABLE-Nayara Energy's June Venezuelan oil imports rise 67.3% from May - trade

    NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil
major Rosneft, imported a record 225,300 bpd Venezuelan oil in June, up by
67.3% over May, according to data from the shipping industry and sources, as the
private refiner took some delayed shipments.
    Most of the Venezuelan oil was supplied by Rosneft, the data showed. The refiner
delayed discharge of some of the cargoes to July, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with
media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in
1,000 bpd.
 Region/coun     June     May    % chg     June     % chg  Jan-June   Jan-June    % chg
 try             2019    2019  mth/mth     2018     yr/yr      2019       2018    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                         
 Brazil           0.0     0.0       --      0.0        --      21.4       16.6     29.2
 Mexico           0.0    68.3   -100.0     71.9    -100.0      58.4       47.2     23.6
 Venezuela      225.3   134.6     67.3     24.6     815.6     117.2       48.9    139.7
 TOTAL          225.3   203.0     11.0     96.5     133.5     197.0      112.7     74.8
                                                                                       
 Middle East                                                                           
 Oman            31.6    20.9     51.3     65.8     -51.9      14.5       41.3    -64.8
 Iran             0.0     0.0       --    103.5    -100.0       0.0      172.9   -100.0
 Iraq           100.5    67.7     48.5     35.0     187.1      67.3       28.8    133.8
 S. Arabia        0.0     0.0       --      0.0        --       5.5        0.0       --
 U.A.E.          19.9     0.0       --      0.0        --      17.7        0.0       --
 TOTAL          152.0    88.6     71.6    204.4     -25.6     105.1      242.9    -56.7
                                                                                       
 C.I.S.                                                                                
 Kazakhstan       0.0    30.7   -100.0      0.0        --      26.9        0.0       --
 Russia          33.7    65.2    -48.4     33.5       0.4      27.9        5.6    401.8
 TOTAL           33.7    95.9    -64.9     33.5       0.4      54.7        5.6    885.2
                                                                                       
 Africa                                                                                
 Angola          34.7     0.0       --      0.0        --       5.7        5.2     10.2
 Congo            0.0    30.3   -100.0      0.0        --       5.2        0.0       --
 Egypt           16.0    15.5      3.4     31.9     -49.9      19.8       16.5     19.7
 Sudan            0.0     0.0       --     19.9    -100.0       3.5        3.3      4.9
 TOTAL           50.7    45.8     10.6     51.9      -2.3      34.2       25.0     36.5
                                                                                       
 TOTAL ALL      461.6   433.3      6.5    386.2      19.5     391.0      386.2      1.2
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a
tonne divided by the number of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in May, but discharged in June. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)
