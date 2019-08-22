TABLE-India's Nayara Energy July oil imports down 7.1% on month - trade

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 7.1% less oil in July from the previous month, according to data from the shipping industry and sources, as the private refiner took some delayed shipments. During the month, the refiner shipped in 54.5% less Venezuelan oil compared with June but raised purchases from Egypt, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/coun July June % chg July % chg Jan-July Jan-July %Chg try 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.3 14.1 29.2 Mexico 68.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 59.9 40.3 48.6 Venezuela 102.4 225.3 -54.5 127.2 -19.5 115.1 60.4 90.6 TOTAL 171.2 225.3 -24.0 127.2 34.6 193.3 114.8 68.3 Meast Oman 31.9 31.6 0.7 0.0 -- 17.1 35.2 -51.5 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 134.8 -100.0 0.0 167.3 -100.0 Iraq 67.7 100.5 -32.6 34.1 98.2 67.3 29.6 127.8 Qatar 16.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 -- S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 0.0 -- UAE 30.3 19.9 52.4 0.0 -- 19.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 146.0 152.0 -3.9 169.0 -13.6 111.1 232.1 -52.2 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.6 -100.0 22.9 4.8 380.8 Russia 0.0 33.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.8 4.7 401.8 TOTAL 0.0 33.7 -100.0 32.6 -100.0 46.7 9.5 391.3 Africa Nigeria 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- Angola 32.0 34.7 -7.6 0.0 -- 9.6 4.5 115.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 17.2 -100.0 0.0 2.5 -100.0 Egypt 48.3 16.0 201.7 32.7 47.6 23.9 18.9 26.8 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 2.8 4.9 TOTAL 111.6 50.7 120.2 49.ly 23.7 45.5 28.7 58.7 TOTAL ALL 428.8 461.6 -7.1 378.7 13.2 396.6 385.1 3.0 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July, but discharged in August. It also includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)