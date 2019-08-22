Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Nayara Energy July oil imports down 7.1% on month - trade

    NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy Ltd, part-owned by Russian oil major
Rosneft, imported 7.1% less oil in July from the previous month, according to data
from the shipping industry and sources, as the private refiner took some delayed shipments.
    During the month, the refiner shipped in 54.5% less Venezuelan oil compared with June but
raised purchases from Egypt, the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
 Region/coun  July    June   % chg    July    % chg   Jan-July  Jan-July   %Chg
 try          2019    2019   mth/mth  2018    yr/yr   2019      2018       yr/yr
 Latam                                                                            
 Brazil          0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      18.3       14.1     29.2
 Mexico         68.8    0.0       --     0.0      --      59.9       40.3     48.6
 Venezuela     102.4  225.3    -54.5   127.2   -19.5     115.1       60.4     90.6
 TOTAL         171.2  225.3    -24.0   127.2    34.6     193.3      114.8     68.3
                                                                                  
 Meast                                                                            
 Oman           31.9   31.6      0.7     0.0      --      17.1       35.2    -51.5
 Iran            0.0    0.0       --   134.8  -100.0       0.0      167.3   -100.0
 Iraq           67.7  100.5    -32.6    34.1    98.2      67.3       29.6    127.8
 Qatar          16.2    0.0       --     0.0      --       2.4        0.0       --
 S Arabia        0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --       4.7        0.0       --
 UAE            30.3   19.9     52.4     0.0      --      19.6        0.0       --
 TOTAL         146.0  152.0     -3.9   169.0   -13.6     111.1      232.1    -52.2
                                                                                  
 C.I.S.                                                                           
 Kazakhstan      0.0    0.0       --    32.6  -100.0      22.9        4.8    380.8
 Russia          0.0   33.7   -100.0     0.0      --      23.8        4.7    401.8
 TOTAL           0.0   33.7   -100.0    32.6  -100.0      46.7        9.5    391.3
                                                                                  
 Africa                                                                           
 Nigeria        31.3    0.0       --     0.0      --       4.6        0.0       --
 Angola         32.0   34.7     -7.6     0.0      --       9.6        4.5    115.3
 Congo           0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --       4.4        0.0       --
 Chad            0.0    0.0       --    17.2  -100.0       0.0        2.5   -100.0
 Egypt          48.3   16.0    201.7    32.7    47.6      23.9       18.9     26.8
 Sudan           0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --       3.0        2.8      4.9
 TOTAL         111.6   50.7    120.2   49.ly    23.7      45.5       28.7     58.7
                                                                                  
 TOTAL ALL     428.8  461.6     -7.1   378.7    13.2     396.6      385.1      3.0
    
    
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July, but discharged in August. It also
includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
