TABLE-Nayara Energy's Feb oil imports down 16.2% from Jan - trade sources

NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, in February imported 319,800 barrel per day (bpd) oil, about 16.2% less than January, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. During February Nayara's oil imports from Venezuela declined by 20.6% to 109,100 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Country Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg 2020 2020 mth/mth 2019 yr/yr 2020 2020 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 35.4 0.0 0.0 47.5 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 78.3 0.0 0.0 70.8 -100.0 Venezuela 109.1 137.4 -20.6 115.1 -24.7 123.7 89.5 38.2 TOTAL 109.1 137.4 -20.6 228.8 -12.4 123.7 207.7 -40.4 Middle East Iraq 106.5 100.0 6.4 35.4 18.2 103.1 52.2 97.4 S. Arabia 0.0 3.3 -100.0 35.5 -9.2 1.7 16.9 -89.9 U.A.E. 20.4 31.2 -34.6 0.0 -- 25.9 34.2 -24.2 TOTAL 126.9 134.5 -5.7 71.0 -10.7 130.8 103.3 26.6 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 33.0 63.0 -47.6 34.4 -87.3 48.5 16.3 197.3 Russia 34.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 67.3 63.0 6.8 34.4 12.5 65.1 16.3 298.9 Africa Egypt 16.5 46.5 -64.5 38.2 -78.6 32.0 18.1 76.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 22.4 0.0 0.0 10.6 -100.0 TOTAL 16.5 46.5 -64.5 60.6 -49.5 32.0 28.7 11.5 TOTAL ALL 319.8 381.5 -16.2 394.7 -15.6 351.6 356.1 -1.3 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January, but discharged in February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March 2020. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)