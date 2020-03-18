Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Nayara Energy's Feb oil imports down 16.2% from Jan - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major
Rosneft, in February imported 319,800 barrel per day (bpd) oil, about 16.2% less than
January, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
    During February Nayara's oil imports from Venezuela declined by 20.6% to 109,100 bpd, the
data showed.
    
Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
 Region/Country      Feb     Jan     %chg     Feb     %chg  Jan-Feb  Jan-Feb     %chg
                    2020    2020  mth/mth    2019    yr/yr     2020     2020    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                       
 Brazil              0.0     0.0       --    35.4      0.0      0.0     47.5   -100.0
 Mexico              0.0     0.0       --    78.3      0.0      0.0     70.8   -100.0
 Venezuela         109.1   137.4    -20.6   115.1    -24.7    123.7     89.5     38.2
 TOTAL             109.1   137.4    -20.6   228.8    -12.4    123.7    207.7    -40.4
                                                                                     
 Middle East                                                                         
 Iraq              106.5   100.0      6.4    35.4     18.2    103.1     52.2     97.4
 S. Arabia           0.0     3.3   -100.0    35.5     -9.2      1.7     16.9    -89.9
 U.A.E.             20.4    31.2    -34.6     0.0       --     25.9     34.2    -24.2
 TOTAL             126.9   134.5     -5.7    71.0    -10.7    130.8    103.3     26.6
                                                                                     
 C.I.S.                                                                              
 Kazakhstan         33.0    63.0    -47.6    34.4    -87.3     48.5     16.3    197.3
 Russia             34.3     0.0       --     0.0       --     16.6      0.0       --
 TOTAL              67.3    63.0      6.8    34.4     12.5     65.1     16.3    298.9
                                                                                     
 Africa                                                                              
 Egypt              16.5    46.5    -64.5    38.2    -78.6     32.0     18.1     76.9
 Sudan               0.0     0.0       --    22.4      0.0      0.0     10.6   -100.0
 TOTAL              16.5    46.5    -64.5    60.6    -49.5     32.0     28.7     11.5
                                                                                     
 TOTAL ALL         319.8   381.5    -16.2   394.7    -15.6    351.6    356.1     -1.3
 
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the
number of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January, but discharged in February. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March 2020.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
