TABLE-India Nayara Energy's oil imports down 30% y/y in April - trade

NEW DELHI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, imported 30% less oil in April compared to the same month a year ago, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Countr Apr March %Chg Apr %Chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %Chg y 2020 2020 mth/mth 2019 yr/yr 2020 2019 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 32.3 -100.0 Ecuador 14.1 48.8 -71.0 0.0 -- 12.5 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 71.8 -100.0 0.0 70.4 -100.0 Venezuela 37.2 136.6 -72.8 98.0 -62.1 96.3 85.7 12.4 TOTAL 51.3 185.3 -72.3 169.9 -69.8 108.8 188.4 -42.2 Middle East Oman 0.0 32.2 -100.0 34.5 -100.0 8.2 8.6 -4.5 Iraq 105.2 102.4 2.8 99.6 5.7 77.4 58.9 31.4 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.8 8.3 -89.8 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.9 21.8 -41.0 TOTAL 105.2 134.5 -21.8 134.1 -21.5 99.3 97.6 1.8 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 52.0 63.9 -18.7 32.0 62.3 40.4 32.6 24.1 Russia 33.6 0.0 -- 67.2 -50.0 8.2 16.8 -51.0 TOTAL 85.5 63.9 33.7 99.2 -13.8 48.7 49.4 -1.5 Africa Egypt 51.1 18.8 171.9 17.9 186.4 20.7 21.8 -5.1 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0 TOTAL 51.1 18.8 171.9 17.9 186.4 20.7 27.1 -23.5 Canada 0.0 18.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.6 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 293.2 420.8 -30.3 421.0 -30.4 282.2 362.5 -22.2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne, to reflect the higher density crude the company buys, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in March, but discharged in April. It also includes some parcels that arrived in April and were discharged in May. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)