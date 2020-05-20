Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India Nayara Energy's oil imports down 30% y/y in April - trade

    NEW DELHI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian
oil major Rosneft, imported 30% less oil in April compared to the same
month a year ago, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to
the media.
Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in
1,000 bpd.
 Region/Countr   Apr   March   %Chg     Apr     %Chg   Jan-Apr  Jan-Apr   %Chg
 y              2020   2020   mth/mth   2019   yr/yr    2020     2019     yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                  
 Brazil           0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      0.0     32.3   -100.0
 Ecuador         14.1   48.8    -71.0     0.0      --     12.5      0.0       --
 Mexico           0.0    0.0       --    71.8  -100.0      0.0     70.4   -100.0
 Venezuela       37.2  136.6    -72.8    98.0   -62.1     96.3     85.7     12.4
 TOTAL           51.3  185.3    -72.3   169.9   -69.8    108.8    188.4    -42.2
                                                                                
 Middle East                                                                    
 Oman             0.0   32.2   -100.0    34.5  -100.0      8.2      8.6     -4.5
 Iraq           105.2  102.4      2.8    99.6     5.7     77.4     58.9     31.4
 S Arabia         0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      0.8      8.3    -89.8
 UAE              0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --     12.9     21.8    -41.0
 TOTAL          105.2  134.5    -21.8   134.1   -21.5     99.3     97.6      1.8
                                                                                
 C.I.S.                                                                         
 Kazakhstan      52.0   63.9    -18.7    32.0    62.3     40.4     32.6     24.1
 Russia          33.6    0.0       --    67.2   -50.0      8.2     16.8    -51.0
 TOTAL           85.5   63.9     33.7    99.2   -13.8     48.7     49.4     -1.5
                                                                                
 Africa                                                                         
 Egypt           51.1   18.8    171.9    17.9   186.4     20.7     21.8     -5.1
 Sudan            0.0    0.0       --     0.0      --      0.0      5.2   -100.0
 TOTAL           51.1   18.8    171.9    17.9   186.4     20.7     27.1    -23.5
 Canada           0.0   18.1   -100.0     0.0      --      4.6      0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL      293.2  420.8    -30.3   421.0   -30.4    282.2    362.5    -22.2
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after
converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in
a tonne, to reflect the higher density crude the company buys, divided by the
number of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in March, but discharged
in April. It also includes some parcels that arrived in April and were
discharged in May.  


 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
