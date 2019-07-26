Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's June oil imports down 7.2% y/y- sources

    NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - India imported 4.47 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in
June, a decline of about 7.2% from the year ago month, according to preliminary tanker arrival
data from shipping and industry sources, as some refiners undertook maintenance work.
    During June, India did not receive Iranian oil as the country had suspended purchases from
Tehran since early May due to U.S. sanctions against Iran. Iran was ninth biggest oil supplier
to India in May and third in June last year.
    Iraq continued to be the top oil seller to India followed by Saudi Arabia. Venezuela emerges
as the third biggest oil supplier to India in June, improving its ranking from No. 7 in May, the
data showed.            
    The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate.
Volumes are in '000 bpd.
    
 Region/Coun      June      May   %chg     June   chg y/y   Jan-June  Jan-June    %chg
 try              2019     2019     m/m    2018                 2019      2018  yr/yr 
 Latam                                                                                
 Brazil           33.8     33.5     0.7    98.1     -65.6       49.3      66.8   -26.1
 Ecuador          36.6      0.0      --     0.0        --       17.8       0.0      --
 Mexico          143.8    239.7   -40.0   357.9     -59.8      266.8     223.1    19.6
 Venezuela       475.2    205.3   131.5   309.0      53.8      357.0     321.2    11.2
 Argentina         0.0      0.0      --    21.2    -100.0        0.0       3.5  -100.0
 TOTAL           689.3    478.5    44.1   786.2     -12.3      690.9     614.6    12.4
                                                                                      
 Asia                                                                                 
 Brunei            0.0     38.1  -100.0     0.0        --       28.6      18.9    51.6
 Malaysia         62.4     84.2   -25.9    71.6     -12.9       70.3      74.1    -5.2
 Indonesia        20.0      0.0      --     0.0        --        6.9       0.0      --
 Australia         0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --        0.0       7.9  -100.0
 TOTAL            82.5    122.3   -32.6    71.6      15.1      105.8     100.9     4.8
                                                                                      
 Middle East                                                                          
 Oman             54.5     84.2   -35.3    66.7     -18.3       46.2     121.1   -61.9
 Iran              0.0    132.0  -100.0   592.8    -100.0      224.5     585.0   -61.6
 Iraq           1029.2   1210.0   -14.9   910.4      13.1     1030.5    1039.1    -0.8
 Qatar            50.0     47.8     4.5    50.5      -1.1       37.2      55.0   -32.4
 Kuwait          256.3    170.1    50.7   234.9       9.1      223.1     276.0   -19.2
 S. Arabia       739.2    731.0     1.1   893.0     -17.2      774.5     787.1    -1.6
 U.A.E.          423.0    247.8    70.7   281.8      50.1      326.6     267.7    22.0
 Dubai             0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --        0.0       2.7  -100.0
 Yemen             0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --        0.0      11.5  -100.0
 TOTAL          2552.3   2622.9    -2.7  3030.1     -15.8     2662.4    3145.3   -15.4
                                                                                      
 Europe                                                                               
 North sea         0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --        6.9       3.1   123.1
 TOTAL             0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --        6.9       3.1   123.1
                                                                                      
 C.I.S.                                                                               
 Azerbaijan       64.6     95.6   -32.5   102.4     -37.0       64.4      48.7    32.4
 Kazakhstan        0.0     31.1  -100.0    33.0    -100.0       32.7      16.2   101.2
 Russia           68.1     98.9   -31.2   102.1     -33.3       67.7      33.8   100.2
 TOTAL           132.6    225.7   -41.2   237.5     -44.2      164.8      98.7    66.9
                                                                                      
 Africa                                                                               
 Nigeria         407.9    208.0    96.1   282.3      44.5      360.0     312.1    15.3
 Angola          163.1    125.6    29.9   129.2      26.3      113.6     157.1   -27.7
 Ivory Coast      35.5      0.0      --     0.0        --        5.9       0.0      --
 Cameroon         33.4      0.0      --     0.0        --        9.3       5.6    66.8
 Congo             0.0     60.2  -100.0     0.0        --       31.1       3.1   916.7
 Chad              0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --       10.8      15.8   -32.0
 Egypt            70.8     49.9    41.9    51.0      38.9       38.1      46.6   -18.2
 Gabon             0.0      0.0      --    31.6    -100.0        0.0      16.2  -100.0
 Ghana             0.0      0.0      --     0.0        --       27.1       5.6   387.9
 Sudan             0.0     20.5  -100.0    40.5    -100.0       17.2      21.3   -19.3
 Eq Guinea        55.4      0.0      --     0.0        --       21.8      11.1    97.3
 Algeria           0.0     95.1  -100.0    31.0    -100.0       62.5      10.2   510.0
 Libya             0.0      0.0      --    32.5    -100.0        5.4      11.0   -51.0
 TOTAL           766.2    559.3    37.0   598.1      28.1      702.7     615.6    14.1
                                                                                      
 USA             250.7    285.4   -12.2    96.6     159.5      202.0      37.4   439.5
 TOTAL ALL      4473.5   4294.1     4.2  4820.2      -7.2     4535.5    4615.7    -1.7
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in May but discharged in June. It may also
include some parcels that arrived in June and discharged in July.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)
