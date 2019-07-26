TABLE-India's June oil imports down 7.2% y/y- sources

NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - India imported 4.47 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, a decline of about 7.2% from the year ago month, according to preliminary tanker arrival data from shipping and industry sources, as some refiners undertook maintenance work. During June, India did not receive Iranian oil as the country had suspended purchases from Tehran since early May due to U.S. sanctions against Iran. Iran was ninth biggest oil supplier to India in May and third in June last year. Iraq continued to be the top oil seller to India followed by Saudi Arabia. Venezuela emerges as the third biggest oil supplier to India in June, improving its ranking from No. 7 in May, the data showed. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Coun June May %chg June chg y/y Jan-June Jan-June %chg try 2019 2019 m/m 2018 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 33.8 33.5 0.7 98.1 -65.6 49.3 66.8 -26.1 Ecuador 36.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.8 0.0 -- Mexico 143.8 239.7 -40.0 357.9 -59.8 266.8 223.1 19.6 Venezuela 475.2 205.3 131.5 309.0 53.8 357.0 321.2 11.2 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 21.2 -100.0 0.0 3.5 -100.0 TOTAL 689.3 478.5 44.1 786.2 -12.3 690.9 614.6 12.4 Asia Brunei 0.0 38.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 28.6 18.9 51.6 Malaysia 62.4 84.2 -25.9 71.6 -12.9 70.3 74.1 -5.2 Indonesia 20.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.9 -100.0 TOTAL 82.5 122.3 -32.6 71.6 15.1 105.8 100.9 4.8 Middle East Oman 54.5 84.2 -35.3 66.7 -18.3 46.2 121.1 -61.9 Iran 0.0 132.0 -100.0 592.8 -100.0 224.5 585.0 -61.6 Iraq 1029.2 1210.0 -14.9 910.4 13.1 1030.5 1039.1 -0.8 Qatar 50.0 47.8 4.5 50.5 -1.1 37.2 55.0 -32.4 Kuwait 256.3 170.1 50.7 234.9 9.1 223.1 276.0 -19.2 S. Arabia 739.2 731.0 1.1 893.0 -17.2 774.5 787.1 -1.6 U.A.E. 423.0 247.8 70.7 281.8 50.1 326.6 267.7 22.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 TOTAL 2552.3 2622.9 -2.7 3030.1 -15.8 2662.4 3145.3 -15.4 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 3.1 123.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 3.1 123.1 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 64.6 95.6 -32.5 102.4 -37.0 64.4 48.7 32.4 Kazakhstan 0.0 31.1 -100.0 33.0 -100.0 32.7 16.2 101.2 Russia 68.1 98.9 -31.2 102.1 -33.3 67.7 33.8 100.2 TOTAL 132.6 225.7 -41.2 237.5 -44.2 164.8 98.7 66.9 Africa Nigeria 407.9 208.0 96.1 282.3 44.5 360.0 312.1 15.3 Angola 163.1 125.6 29.9 129.2 26.3 113.6 157.1 -27.7 Ivory Coast 35.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 33.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.3 5.6 66.8 Congo 0.0 60.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 31.1 3.1 916.7 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 15.8 -32.0 Egypt 70.8 49.9 41.9 51.0 38.9 38.1 46.6 -18.2 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 31.6 -100.0 0.0 16.2 -100.0 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 27.1 5.6 387.9 Sudan 0.0 20.5 -100.0 40.5 -100.0 17.2 21.3 -19.3 Eq Guinea 55.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 21.8 11.1 97.3 Algeria 0.0 95.1 -100.0 31.0 -100.0 62.5 10.2 510.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 5.4 11.0 -51.0 TOTAL 766.2 559.3 37.0 598.1 28.1 702.7 615.6 14.1 USA 250.7 285.4 -12.2 96.6 159.5 202.0 37.4 439.5 TOTAL ALL 4473.5 4294.1 4.2 4820.2 -7.2 4535.5 4615.7 -1.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in May but discharged in June. It may also include some parcels that arrived in June and discharged in July. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)