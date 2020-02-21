TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Jan oil imports down 4.5% from Dec - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft , shipped in 381,500 barrel per day (bpd) oil, about 4.5% less oil in January than in December, according to data from the shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. During the month Nayara's oil imports from Venezuela rose marginally to 137,400 bpd, the data also showed. Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/Countr Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg y 2020 2019 mth/mth 2019 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 58.3 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 64.0 -100.0 Venezuela 137.4 136.3 0.9 66.5 106.8 TOTAL 137.4 136.3 0.9 188.8 -27.2 Middle East Iraq 100.0 133.7 -25.2 67.4 48.3 S. Arabia 3.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- U.A.E. 31.2 0.0 -- 65.1 -52.2 TOTAL 134.5 133.7 0.6 132.6 1.4 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 63.0 64.4 -2.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 63.0 64.4 -2.1 0.0 -- Africa Egypt 46.5 31.1 49.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 46.5 31.1 49.9 0.0 -- Canada 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 381.5 399.5 -4.5 321.3 18.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January but discharged in February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)