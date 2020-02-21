Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India Nayara Energy's Jan oil imports down 4.5% from Dec - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft
, shipped in 381,500 barrel per day (bpd) oil, about 4.5% less oil in January than in
December, according to data from the shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
    During the month Nayara's oil imports from Venezuela rose marginally to 137,400 bpd, the
data also showed. 
    Following are details of Nayara's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd.
    
 Region/Countr      Jan      Dec      %chg      Jan     %chg
 y                 2020     2019   mth/mth     2019    yr/yr
 Latin America                                              
 Brazil             0.0      0.0        --     58.3   -100.0
 Mexico             0.0      0.0        --     64.0   -100.0
 Venezuela        137.4    136.3       0.9     66.5    106.8
 TOTAL            137.4    136.3       0.9    188.8    -27.2
                                                            
 Middle East                                                
 Iraq             100.0    133.7     -25.2     67.4     48.3
 S. Arabia          3.3      0.0        --      0.0       --
 U.A.E.            31.2      0.0        --     65.1    -52.2
 TOTAL            134.5    133.7       0.6    132.6      1.4
                                                            
 C.I.S.                                                     
 Kazakhstan        63.0     64.4      -2.1      0.0       --
 TOTAL             63.0     64.4      -2.1      0.0       --
                                                            
 Africa                                                     
 Egypt             46.5     31.1      49.9      0.0       --
 TOTAL             46.5     31.1      49.9      0.0       --
                                                     
 Canada             0.0     34.1    -100.0      0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL        381.5    399.5      -4.5    321.3     18.7
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days. 
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January but discharged in February. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)
