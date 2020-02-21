TABLE-India's Reliance Jan oil imports up 1.8% y/y - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 1.8% more oil in January than a year earlier, data from shipping and industry sources showed. The private refiner, which had reduced its purchases from Venezuela through most of 2019, last month received about 268,400 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Venezuela, about 43.6% lower than December, according to the data compiled by Reuters. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Reliance shipped in about 31.4% of its oil imports from Latin America in January, compared with about 32% in December, while the share from the Middle East reduced to about 46% from 47.5%. The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to 11.2% from about 5.7% in December, the data showed. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): Region/Country Jan-2020 Dec-2019 %chg mth/mth Jan-2019 %chg yr/yr Latin America Brazil 33.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Mexico 131.0 0.0 -- 103.0 27.2 Venezuela 268.4 476.0 -43.6 271.2 -1.0 TOTAL 432.4 476.0 -9.1 374.2 15.6 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Meast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Iraq 227.7 129.6 75.7 256.0 -11.0 Qatar 27.3 14.4 90.3 0.0 -- Kuwait 22.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- S. Arabia 164.6 288.8 -43.0 327.2 -49.7 U.A.E. 192.1 273.5 -29.8 136.2 41.0 TOTAL 634.4 706.3 -10.2 719.4 -11.8 Europe North sea 0.0 21.5 -100.0 20.9 -100.0 Norway 0.0 12.5 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 34.0 -100.0 20.9 -100.0 CIS Kazakhstan 92.9 60.9 52.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 92.9 60.9 52.5 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 28.4 -100.0 Angola 25.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 21.8 -100.0 Chad 62.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 15.5 34.0 -54.4 0.0 -- Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 63.0 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 38.9 -100.0 Eq Guinea 21.0 20.9 0.1 21.0 0.0 Algeria 31.1 29.6 5.3 30.9 0.8 TOTAL 154.7 84.5 83.2 203.9 -24.1 Canada 0.0 33.7 -100.0 0.0 -- USA 62.7 93.1 -32.7 34.2 83.6 TOTAL ALL 1377.1 1488.4 -7.5 1352.7 1.8 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January but discharged in February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)