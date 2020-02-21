Noticias de Mercados
February 21, 2020 / 1:09 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

TABLE-India's Reliance Jan oil imports up 1.8% y/y - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 1.8% more oil in January than a year earlier, data from
shipping and industry sources showed.
    The private refiner, which had reduced its purchases from Venezuela through most of 2019, 
last month received about 268,400 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Venezuela, about 43.6% lower
than December, according to the data compiled by Reuters.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
    Reliance shipped in about 31.4% of its oil imports from Latin America in January, compared
with about 32% in December, while the share from the Middle East reduced to about 46% from
47.5%.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to 11.2% from about 5.7% in
December, the data showed.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000
barrels per day (bpd):
    
 Region/Country     Jan-2020     Dec-2019   %chg mth/mth      Jan-2019            %chg yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                              
 Brazil                 33.0          0.0             --           0.0                    --
 Mexico                131.0          0.0             --         103.0                  27.2
 Venezuela             268.4        476.0          -43.6         271.2                  -1.0
 TOTAL                 432.4        476.0           -9.1         374.2                  15.6
                         0.0          0.0             --           0.0                    --
 Meast                   0.0          0.0             --           0.0                    --
 Iraq                  227.7        129.6           75.7         256.0                 -11.0
 Qatar                  27.3         14.4           90.3           0.0                    --
 Kuwait                 22.6          0.0             --           0.0                    --
 S. Arabia             164.6        288.8          -43.0         327.2                 -49.7
 U.A.E.                192.1        273.5          -29.8         136.2                  41.0
 TOTAL                 634.4        706.3          -10.2         719.4                 -11.8
                                                                                            
 Europe                                                                                     
 North sea               0.0         21.5         -100.0          20.9                -100.0
 Norway                  0.0         12.5         -100.0           0.0                    --
 TOTAL                   0.0         34.0         -100.0          20.9                -100.0
                                                                                            
 CIS                                                                                        
 Kazakhstan             92.9         60.9           52.5           0.0                    --
 TOTAL                  92.9         60.9           52.5           0.0                    --
                                                                                            
 Africa                                                                                     
 Nigeria                 0.0          0.0             --          28.4                -100.0
 Angola                 25.2          0.0             --           0.0                    --
 Cameroon                0.0          0.0             --          21.8                -100.0
 Chad                   62.0          0.0             --           0.0                    --
 Egypt                  15.5         34.0          -54.4           0.0                    --
 Ghana                   0.0          0.0             --          63.0                -100.0
 Sudan                   0.0          0.0             --          38.9                -100.0
 Eq Guinea              21.0         20.9            0.1          21.0                   0.0
 Algeria                31.1         29.6            5.3          30.9                   0.8
 TOTAL                 154.7         84.5           83.2         203.9                 -24.1
                                                                                            
 Canada                  0.0         33.7         -100.0           0.0                    --
 USA                    62.7         93.1          -32.7          34.2                  83.6
 TOTAL ALL            1377.1       1488.4           -7.5        1352.7                   1.8
   NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
   Numbers for previous months have been revised.
   Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January but discharged in February. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)
