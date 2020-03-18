TABLE-India's Reliance Feb oil imports down 3.7% from Jan - trade sources

NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, which owns the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 3.7% less oil in February compared to the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources. Reliance is also buying some straight-run fuel oil from countries, including Iraq, to process at its revamped coker to maximise refining margins. The private refiners shipped in about 35% of its overall oil imports from Latin America in February compared with about 29% a year earlier, while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its overall purchases declined to 46% from about 52%. African grades' share in the overall imports plunged to about 2% from about 18.6% in the same month a year ago, as the private refiner jacked up purchases of U.S. oil, which accounted for about 10% of its imports. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Countr Feb 2020 Jan 2020 %chg Feb 2019 %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg y mth/mth yr/yr 2020 2019 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 56.7 33.0 71.7 35.1 61.4 44.5 16.7 166.7 Mexico 146.4 131.0 11.8 156.5 -6.4 138.5 128.4 7.8 Venezuela 257.1 268.4 -4.2 150.6 70.7 263.0 214.0 22.9 TOTAL 460.3 432.4 6.4 342.3 34.5 445.9 359.1 24.2 Middle East Iraq 276.0 227.7 21.2 239.0 15.5 251.1 247.9 1.3 Qatar 29.2 27.3 6.7 0.0 -- 28.2 0.0 -- Kuwait 0.0 22.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.7 0.0 -- S. Arabia 207.0 164.6 25.8 204.8 1.1 185.1 269.1 -31.2 U.A.E. 95.8 192.1 -50.1 167.5 -42.8 145.6 151.1 -3.6 TOTAL 608.0 634.4 -4.2 611.3 -0.5 621.6 668.1 -7.0 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 100.1 92.9 7.7 0.0 -- 96.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 100.1 92.9 7.7 0.0 -- 96.4 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 14.9 -100.0 Angola 0.0 25.2 -100.0 71.1 -100.0 13.0 33.7 -61.4 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 62.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 32.0 0.0 -- Egypt 0.0 15.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.0 0.0 -- Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 33.3 -100.0 0.0 48.9 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 21.5 -100.0 0.0 30.7 -100.0 Eq Guinea 23.5 21.0 12.1 23.2 1.4 22.2 22.0 0.8 Algeria 0.0 31.1 -100.0 68.5 -100.0 16.1 48.8 -67.0 TOTAL 23.5 154.7 -84.8 217.6 -89.2 91.3 210.4 -56.6 USA 134.5 62.7 114.5 0.0 -- 97.4 17.9 442.8 TOTAL ALL 1326.4 1377.1 -3.7 1171.2 13.2 1352.6 1266.6 6.8 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January but discharged in February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March 2020. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)