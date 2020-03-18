Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Reliance Feb oil imports down 3.7% from Jan - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, which owns the
world's biggest refining complex, imported about 3.7% less oil in February compared to the
previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.
    Reliance is also buying some straight-run fuel oil from countries, including Iraq, to
process at its revamped coker to maximise refining margins.
    The private refiners shipped in about 35% of its overall oil imports from Latin America in
February compared with about 29% a year earlier, while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its
overall purchases declined to 46% from about 52%.
    African grades' share in the overall imports plunged to about 2% from about 18.6% in the
same month a year ago, as the private refiner jacked up purchases of U.S. oil, which accounted
for about 10% of its imports. 
Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
       
 Region/Countr   Feb 2020  Jan 2020      %chg  Feb 2019     %chg  Jan-Feb   Jan-Feb     %chg
 y                                    mth/mth              yr/yr     2020      2019    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                              
 Brazil              56.7      33.0      71.7      35.1     61.4     44.5      16.7    166.7
 Mexico             146.4     131.0      11.8     156.5     -6.4    138.5     128.4      7.8
 Venezuela          257.1     268.4      -4.2     150.6     70.7    263.0     214.0     22.9
 TOTAL              460.3     432.4       6.4     342.3     34.5    445.9     359.1     24.2
                                                                                            
 Middle East                                                                                
 Iraq               276.0     227.7      21.2     239.0     15.5    251.1     247.9      1.3
 Qatar               29.2      27.3       6.7       0.0       --     28.2       0.0       --
 Kuwait               0.0      22.6    -100.0       0.0       --     11.7       0.0       --
 S. Arabia          207.0     164.6      25.8     204.8      1.1    185.1     269.1    -31.2
 U.A.E.              95.8     192.1     -50.1     167.5    -42.8    145.6     151.1     -3.6
 TOTAL              608.0     634.4      -4.2     611.3     -0.5    621.6     668.1     -7.0
                                                                                            
 Europe                                                                                     
 North sea            0.0       0.0        --       0.0       --      0.0      11.0   -100.0
 TOTAL                0.0       0.0        --       0.0       --      0.0      11.0   -100.0
                                                                                            
 C.I.S.                                                                                     
 Kazakhstan         100.1      92.9       7.7       0.0       --     96.4       0.0       --
 TOTAL              100.1      92.9       7.7       0.0       --     96.4       0.0       --
                                                                                            
 Africa                                                                                     
 Nigeria              0.0       0.0        --       0.0       --      0.0      14.9   -100.0
 Angola               0.0      25.2    -100.0      71.1   -100.0     13.0      33.7    -61.4
 Cameroon             0.0       0.0        --       0.0       --      0.0      11.5   -100.0
 Chad                 0.0      62.0    -100.0       0.0       --     32.0       0.0       --
 Egypt                0.0      15.5    -100.0       0.0       --      8.0       0.0       --
 Ghana                0.0       0.0        --      33.3   -100.0      0.0      48.9   -100.0
 Sudan                0.0       0.0        --      21.5   -100.0      0.0      30.7   -100.0
 Eq Guinea           23.5      21.0      12.1      23.2      1.4     22.2      22.0      0.8
 Algeria              0.0      31.1    -100.0      68.5   -100.0     16.1      48.8    -67.0
 TOTAL               23.5     154.7     -84.8     217.6    -89.2     91.3     210.4    -56.6
                                                                                            
 USA                134.5      62.7     114.5       0.0       --     97.4      17.9    442.8
 TOTAL ALL         1326.4    1377.1      -3.7    1171.2     13.2   1352.6    1266.6      6.8
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days.
Numbers for previous months have been revised.
Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January but discharged in February. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March 2020.


 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
