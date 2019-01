MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* India’s ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of the country’s biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, has found more oil in a block in Colombia, a company statement said.

* ONGC Videsh has a 70 pct stake in the CPO-5 block and Petrodorado South America S.A. Sucursal (PDSA) holds the remaining share.

