Reliance says it has halted supply of diluents to Venezuela, not raised oil buying

NEW DELHI, March 13 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, said on Wednesday it had halted supply of diluents to Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA and will not resume such sales until sanctions are lifted.

Reliance, a key oil client of PDVSA, has has not increased oil purchases from Venezuela, a company spokesman said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Monday and they discussed India’s purchases of oil from the current Venezuelan government led by Nicolas Maduro.

“We are asking the same thing of India as we are of every country: do not be the economic lifeline for the Maduro regime,” Pompeo said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)