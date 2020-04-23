India Reliance's March oil imports down 8.3% y/y - trade

NEW DELHI, April 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 8.3% less oil in March than in the same month of the previous year, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The March imports, at 1.24 million barrels per day, were 6.1% percent above the previous month, the data showed. Reliance shipped in about 43% of its imports from Latin America, slightly lower than about 43.5% a year ago, the data showed. The share of Middle Eastern oil in its overall purchases rose to 43.19% from about 37% a year ago. Imports from the U.S. declined to about 10% from 13% a year ago, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Country March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-Mar Jan-Mar %chg 2020 2020 mth/mth 2019 yr/yr 2020 2019 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 61.1 56.7 7.8 62.1 -1.6 50.1 32.3 55.2 Mexico 198.7 146.4 35.7 138.0 44.0 159.0 131.7 20.7 Venezuela 274.6 257.1 6.8 390.5 -29.7 266.9 274.8 -2.9 TOTAL 534.4 460.3 16.1 590.6 -9.5 476.1 438.8 8.5 Middle East Oman 31.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 0.0 -- Iraq 151.0 276.0 -45.3 216.1 -30.1 217.0 237.0 -8.4 Qatar 59.5 29.2 104.1 28.2 111.4 38.9 9.7 300.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 0.0 -- S. Arabia 120.4 207.0 -41.8 211.6 -43.1 163.1 249.3 -34.6 U.A.E. 175.2 95.8 82.8 46.3 278.4 155.7 115.0 35.4 TOTAL 537.9 608.0 -11.5 502.1 7.1 593.1 611.0 -2.9 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 18.7 -100.0 0.0 13.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 18.7 -100.0 0.0 13.6 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 33.9 -100.0 0.0 11.7 -100.0 Kazakhstan 30.7 100.1 -69.4 0.0 -- 74.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 30.7 100.1 -69.4 33.9 -9.5 74.0 11.7 534.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.8 -100.0 Angola 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 22.1 -61.2 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 31.0 -100.0 21.1 10.7 97.9 Egypt 18.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.4 0.0 -- Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 32.1 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.1 -100.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 23.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.6 14.4 1.4 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.6 32.0 -66.8 TOTAL 18.1 23.5 -23.2 31.0 -41.7 66.4 148.6 -55.4 USA 124.4 134.5 -7.5 182.5 -31.8 106.6 74.6 42.8 TOTAL ALL 1245.4 1326.4 -6.1 1358.8 -8.3 1316.1 1298.3 1.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February, but discharged in March. It also includes some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)