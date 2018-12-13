Noticias de Mercados
December 13, 2018 / 2:36 PM

TABLE-India Reliance's Nov oil imports down 9 pct from Oct - trade sources

7 MIN. DE LECTURA

    NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported nearly 9 percent less oil in November compared with October
and did not purchase Iranian oil, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
    Sources previously told Reuters that Reliance would halt imports of Iranian oil from
November to protect its wider exposure to the U.S. economy.
    The private refiner shipped in about 23 percent of its oil imports from Latin America in
November, compared with about 37 percent in September, while the share of Middle East grades in
its overall purchases rose sharply to 71 percent, driven by higher purchase of Iraqi oil, from
40 percent.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases shrank to just about 4 percent from 16
percent same month last year.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000
barrels per day (bpd):
    
 Country/Region       Nov      Oct     %Chg     Nov    % Chg   Jan-Nov    Jan-Nov    %chg
                     2018     2018  mth/mth    2017    yr/yr      2018      2017    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                           
 Brazil               0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      26.8       72.5   -63.0
 Colombia             0.0      0.0       --   133.4   -100.0      12.9       12.0     7.3
 Ecuador              0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       6.2       15.0   -58.8
 Mexico               0.0     67.4   -100.0   142.7   -100.0      55.2       60.0    -8.0
 Venezuela          296.0    397.4    -25.5   272.2      8.7     278.5      311.8   -10.7
 TOTAL              296.0    464.8    -36.3   548.4    -46.0     379.6      471.3   -19.4
                                                                                         
 Asia                                                                                    
 Australia            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       4.2        0.0      --
 TOTAL                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       4.2        0.0      --
                                                                                         
 Middle East                                                                             
 Oman                 0.0      0.0       --    65.9   -100.0      20.3       40.0   -49.3
 Iran                 0.0     33.9   -100.0    51.1   -100.0      57.3       63.8   -10.2
 Iraq               400.5    130.0    208.2   198.7    101.5     232.6      207.6    12.0
 Qatar                0.0      0.0       --    19.9   -100.0      25.4       40.3   -36.9
 Kuwait               0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       3.0        0.0      --
 S. Arabia          328.8    304.3      8.0   207.4     58.6     239.9      254.8    -5.8
 U.A.E.             178.1     58.1    206.6    49.2    261.8      81.1       60.1    35.0
 Dubai                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       1.5        4.4   -66.6
 Yemen                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       6.1        0.0      --
 TOTAL              907.4    526.3     72.4   592.3     53.2     667.2      671.0    -0.6
                                                                                         
 Europe                                                                                  
 North sea            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       1.6        0.0      --
 TOTAL                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       1.6        0.0      --
                                                                                         
 C.I.S.                                                                                  
 Azerbaijan           0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       0.0        5.9  -100.0
 Kazakhstan           0.0     30.9   -100.0    32.4   -100.0      17.3       34.9   -50.5
 Russia               0.0      0.0       --    55.8   -100.0       6.0       31.9   -81.1
 TOTAL                0.0     30.9   -100.0    88.2   -100.0      23.3       72.7   -67.9
                                                                                         
 Africa                                                                                  
 Nigeria              0.0     56.6   -100.0    93.1   -100.0      56.8       61.2    -7.3
 Angola               0.0     61.1   -100.0    32.4   -100.0      17.1       17.9    -4.5
 Cameroon             0.0     31.1   -100.0     0.0       --       2.9        0.0      --
 Congo                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       7.0        0.0      --
 Chad                 0.0     29.4   -100.0     0.0       --      22.7        4.6   390.2
 Egypt               18.8      0.0       --    18.1      4.0      20.5       26.0   -21.2
 Ghana               29.9      0.0       --     0.0       --       8.5        0.0      --
 Gabon                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      20.0        5.5   264.3
 Sudan                0.0     39.4   -100.0    40.8   -100.0      17.0       23.6   -28.0
 Eq. Guinea           0.0      0.0       --    21.5   -100.0       7.9        1.9   306.2
 ALGERIA              0.0     59.8   -100.0    31.8   -100.0      11.0        8.6    27.9
 Libya                0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       5.9        0.0      --
 TOTAL               48.7    277.3    -82.4   237.7    -79.5     197.3      149.5    32.0
                                                                                         
 Canada               0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --       3.3        3.0     9.8
 USA                 18.0     90.6    -80.1    25.7    -30.1      43.6        2.3  1784.2
 TOTAL ALL         1270.1   1389.9     -8.6  1492.3    -14.9    1320.2     1369.7    -3.6
 
  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in October but discharged in November. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in November and were discharged in December.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)
