TABLE-India Reliance's Nov oil imports down 9 pct from Oct - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 9 percent less oil in November compared with October and did not purchase Iranian oil, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Sources previously told Reuters that Reliance would halt imports of Iranian oil from November to protect its wider exposure to the U.S. economy. The private refiner shipped in about 23 percent of its oil imports from Latin America in November, compared with about 37 percent in September, while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases rose sharply to 71 percent, driven by higher purchase of Iraqi oil, from 40 percent. The share of African grades in its overall purchases shrank to just about 4 percent from 16 percent same month last year. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): Country/Region Nov Oct %Chg Nov % Chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %chg 2018 2018 mth/mth 2017 yr/yr 2018 2017 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 26.8 72.5 -63.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 133.4 -100.0 12.9 12.0 7.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.2 15.0 -58.8 Mexico 0.0 67.4 -100.0 142.7 -100.0 55.2 60.0 -8.0 Venezuela 296.0 397.4 -25.5 272.2 8.7 278.5 311.8 -10.7 TOTAL 296.0 464.8 -36.3 548.4 -46.0 379.6 471.3 -19.4 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 0.0 -- Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 65.9 -100.0 20.3 40.0 -49.3 Iran 0.0 33.9 -100.0 51.1 -100.0 57.3 63.8 -10.2 Iraq 400.5 130.0 208.2 198.7 101.5 232.6 207.6 12.0 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 19.9 -100.0 25.4 40.3 -36.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 0.0 -- S. Arabia 328.8 304.3 8.0 207.4 58.6 239.9 254.8 -5.8 U.A.E. 178.1 58.1 206.6 49.2 261.8 81.1 60.1 35.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 4.4 -66.6 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 907.4 526.3 72.4 592.3 53.2 667.2 671.0 -0.6 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.9 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 30.9 -100.0 32.4 -100.0 17.3 34.9 -50.5 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 55.8 -100.0 6.0 31.9 -81.1 TOTAL 0.0 30.9 -100.0 88.2 -100.0 23.3 72.7 -67.9 Africa Nigeria 0.0 56.6 -100.0 93.1 -100.0 56.8 61.2 -7.3 Angola 0.0 61.1 -100.0 32.4 -100.0 17.1 17.9 -4.5 Cameroon 0.0 31.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 29.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.7 4.6 390.2 Egypt 18.8 0.0 -- 18.1 4.0 20.5 26.0 -21.2 Ghana 29.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.5 0.0 -- Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.0 5.5 264.3 Sudan 0.0 39.4 -100.0 40.8 -100.0 17.0 23.6 -28.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 21.5 -100.0 7.9 1.9 306.2 ALGERIA 0.0 59.8 -100.0 31.8 -100.0 11.0 8.6 27.9 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 48.7 277.3 -82.4 237.7 -79.5 197.3 149.5 32.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 3.0 9.8 USA 18.0 90.6 -80.1 25.7 -30.1 43.6 2.3 1784.2 TOTAL ALL 1270.1 1389.9 -8.6 1492.3 -14.9 1320.2 1369.7 -3.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in October but discharged in November. It also includes some parcels that arrived in November and were discharged in December. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)