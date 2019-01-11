TABLE-India's Reliance Dec oil imports up 15 pct from Nov - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 15 percent more oil in December compared with November, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Sources previously told Reuters that Reliance would halt imports of Iranian oil from November to protect its wider exposure to the U.S. economy, given Washington has re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. Reliance shipped in 1.46 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, an increase of about 15 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The private refiner shipped in about 26 percent of its oil imports from Latin America in December, compared with about 23 percent in November, while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases dropped to 50 percent from 71 percent. The refiner raised purchases from the United States. It shipped in about 9 percent of its overall imports from there, compared with about 1.4 percent in November. The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to about 9 percent from around 4 percent in November. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): Country/Reg Dec Nov Pct Chg Dec Pct Chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg ion 2018 2018 mth/mth 2017 yr/yr 2018 2017 yr/yr Latam Brazil 61.6 0.0 -- 65.3 -5.6 29.8 71.8 -58.6 Colombia 69.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.7 11.0 61.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 13.7 -58.8 Mexico 68.7 0.0 -- 69.2 -0.7 56.4 60.8 -7.3 Venezuela 180.2 296.0 -39.1 203.5 -11.5 270.2 302.6 -10.7 TOTAL 380.2 296.0 28.4 338.0 12.5 379.7 459.9 -17.5 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 -- Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 22.2 -100.0 18.5 38.4 -51.8 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 100.6 -100.0 52.4 66.9 -21.6 Iraq 230.3 400.5 -42.5 199.3 15.5 232.4 206.9 12.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 34.2 -100.0 23.3 39.8 -41.5 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- S. Arabia 192.5 328.8 -41.5 161.7 19.0 235.9 246.9 -4.5 U.A.E. 303.5 178.1 70.4 136.0 123.1 100.0 66.6 50.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 4.0 -66.6 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 726.2 907.4 -20.0 654.0 11.0 672.2 669.5 0.4 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.4 -100.0 Kazakhstan 62.4 0.0 -- 31.0 101.4 21.1 34.6 -38.9 Russia 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 29.2 -71.7 TOTAL 94.9 0.0 -- 31.0 206.4 29.4 69.2 -57.5 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 51.9 56.0 -7.3 Angola 31.2 0.0 -- 127.6 -75.5 18.3 27.2 -32.8 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.4 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.8 4.2 390.2 Egypt 33.8 18.8 79.7 35.4 -4.6 21.6 26.8 -19.3 Ghana 0.0 29.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.8 0.0 -- Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.3 -100.0 18.3 7.6 140.9 Sudan 38.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.8 21.6 -12.8 Eq. Guinea 22.0 0.0 -- 20.9 5.3 9.1 3.5 155.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 7.9 27.9 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 125.4 48.7 157.7 214.1 -41.4 191.2 154.9 23.4 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 33.4 -100.0 3.0 5.6 -45.7 USA 133.9 18.0 643.7 0.0 -- 51.2 2.1 2321.5 TOTAL ALL 1460.6 1270.1 15.0 1270.5 15.0 1332.2 1361.3 -2.1 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2019. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)