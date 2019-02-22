TABLE-India's Reliance Jan oil imports down 7.4 pct m/m - trade

Noticias de Mercados
    NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported about 7.4 percent less oil in January than the previous month
as the company had curbed purchases due to maintenance of units at its refinery, according to
tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.
    It shipped in about 28 percent from Latin America in January compared with about 26 percent
in December, while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its overall purchases rose to 53
percent from about 50 percent.
    African grades' share in the overall purchases increased to 15 percent in January from about
9 percent in December.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
    
    
 Region/Country    Jan- 2019   Dec-2018    pct chg  Jan-2018  pct chg
                                           mth/mth              yr/yr
 Latam                                                               
 Brazil                  0.0       61.6     -100.0      33.5   -100.0
 Colombia                0.0       69.7     -100.0       0.0       --
 Mexico                103.0       68.7       49.9      71.2     44.7
 Venezuela             271.2      180.2       50.6     392.4    -30.9
 TOTAL                 374.2      380.2       -1.6     497.1    -24.7
                                                                     
 Asia                                                                
 Australia               0.0        0.0         --      23.9   -100.0
 TOTAL                   0.0        0.0         --      23.9   -100.0
                                                                     
 Middle East                                                         
 Oman                    0.0        0.0         --      52.5   -100.0
 Iran                    0.0        0.0         --      49.8   -100.0
 Iraq                  256.0      230.3       11.2     290.1    -11.7
 Kuwait                  0.0        0.0         --      32.0   -100.0
 S. Arabia             327.2      192.5       70.0     241.3     35.6
 U.A.E.                136.2      303.5      -55.1     133.2      2.3
 Yemen                   0.0        0.0         --      66.1   -100.0
 TOTAL                 719.4      726.2       -0.9     864.9    -16.8
                                                                     
 Europe                                                              
 North sea              20.9        0.0         --       0.0       --
 TOTAL                  20.9        0.0         --       0.0       --
                                                                     
 C.I.S.                                                              
 Kazakhstan              0.0       62.4     -100.0      30.7   -100.0
 Russia                  0.0       32.5     -100.0       0.0       --
 TOTAL                   0.0       94.9     -100.0      30.7   -100.0
                                                                     
 Africa                                                              
 Nigeria                28.4        0.0         --      26.3      7.9
 Angola                  0.0       31.2     -100.0       0.0       --
 Cameroon               21.8        0.0         --       0.0       --
 Egypt                   0.0       33.8     -100.0      17.5   -100.0
 Ghana                  63.0        0.0         --       0.0       --
 Gabon                   0.0        0.0         --      33.2   -100.0
 Sudan                  38.9       38.5        1.0       0.0       --
 Eq. Guinea             21.0       22.0       -4.6      20.8      0.5
 Algeria                30.9        0.0         --       0.0       --
 TOTAL                 203.9      125.4       62.6      97.8    108.5
                                                                     
 Canada                                                              
 USA                    34.2      133.9      -74.5       0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL            1352.7     1460.6       -7.4    1514.3    -10.7
 
NOTE: 
    ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    ** Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    ** Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in December, but discharged in
January. It also includes some parcels that arrived in January and were discharged in February.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
