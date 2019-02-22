TABLE-India's Reliance Jan oil imports down 7.4 pct m/m - trade

NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 7.4 percent less oil in January than the previous month as the company had curbed purchases due to maintenance of units at its refinery, according to tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources. It shipped in about 28 percent from Latin America in January compared with about 26 percent in December, while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its overall purchases rose to 53 percent from about 50 percent. African grades' share in the overall purchases increased to 15 percent in January from about 9 percent in December. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Country Jan- 2019 Dec-2018 pct chg Jan-2018 pct chg mth/mth yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 61.6 -100.0 33.5 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 69.7 -100.0 0.0 -- Mexico 103.0 68.7 49.9 71.2 44.7 Venezuela 271.2 180.2 50.6 392.4 -30.9 TOTAL 374.2 380.2 -1.6 497.1 -24.7 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 23.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 23.9 -100.0 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 52.5 -100.0 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 49.8 -100.0 Iraq 256.0 230.3 11.2 290.1 -11.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0 S. Arabia 327.2 192.5 70.0 241.3 35.6 U.A.E. 136.2 303.5 -55.1 133.2 2.3 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 66.1 -100.0 TOTAL 719.4 726.2 -0.9 864.9 -16.8 Europe North sea 20.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 20.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 62.4 -100.0 30.7 -100.0 Russia 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 94.9 -100.0 30.7 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 28.4 0.0 -- 26.3 7.9 Angola 0.0 31.2 -100.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 21.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 0.0 33.8 -100.0 17.5 -100.0 Ghana 63.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 33.2 -100.0 Sudan 38.9 38.5 1.0 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 21.0 22.0 -4.6 20.8 0.5 Algeria 30.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 203.9 125.4 62.6 97.8 108.5 Canada USA 34.2 133.9 -74.5 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1352.7 1460.6 -7.4 1514.3 -10.7 NOTE: ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. ** Numbers for previous months have been revised. ** Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in December, but discharged in January. It also includes some parcels that arrived in January and were discharged in February. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)