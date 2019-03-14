Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Reliance Feb oil imports down 13.4 pct m/m - trade

    NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported about 13.4 percent less oil in February than the previous
month as the company curbed purchases due to maintenance of units at its refinery, according to
tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.
    It shipped in about 29 percent from Latin America in January compared with about 26 percent
a year earlier, while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its overall purchases declined to 52
percent from about 60 percent.
    African grades' share in the overall purchases increased to 19 percent in February from
about 14.5 percent in the same month year ago.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
    
 Region/Count    Feb      Jan      %chg      Feb     %chg    Jan-Feb   Jan-Feb    %chg
 ry             2019     2019    mth/mth    2018     yr/yr     2019      2018     yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                  
 Brazil           35.1      0.0        --     70.2    -50.0      16.7      50.9    -67.2
 Colombia          0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0       --
 Ecuador           0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0       --
 Mexico          156.5    103.0      52.0    131.6     18.9     128.4      99.9     28.6
 Venezuela       150.6    271.2     -44.5    128.0     17.7     214.0     266.9    -19.8
 Guatemala         0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0       --
 TOTAL           342.3    374.2      -8.5    329.9      3.8     359.1     417.7    -14.0
                                                                                        
 Asia                                                                                   
 Australia         0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      12.5   -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      12.5   -100.0
                                                                                        
 Meast                                                                                  
 Oman              0.0      0.0        --     35.2   -100.0       0.0      44.3   -100.0
 Iran              0.0      0.0        --    146.0   -100.0       0.0      95.4   -100.0
 Iraq            239.0    256.0      -6.7    180.6     32.3     247.9     238.1      4.1
 Qatar             0.0      0.0        --     57.7   -100.0       0.0      27.4   -100.0
 Kuwait            0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      16.8   -100.0
 S. Arabia       204.8    327.2     -37.4    221.1     -7.4     269.1     231.7     16.1
 U.A.E.          167.5    136.2      23.0    114.7     46.0     151.1     124.4     21.4
 Dubai             0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0       --
 Yemen             0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      34.7   -100.0
 Syria             0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0       --
 TOTAL           611.3    719.4     -15.0    755.3    -19.1     668.1     812.9    -17.8
                                                                                        
 Europe                                                                                 
 North sea         0.0     20.9    -100.0      0.0       --      11.0       0.0       --
 TOTAL             0.0     20.9    -100.0      0.0       --      11.0       0.0       --
                                                                                        
 C.I.S.                                                                                 
 Kazakhstan        0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      16.1   -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      16.1   -100.0
                                                                                        
 Africa                                                                                 
 Nigeria           0.0     28.4    -100.0     63.5   -100.0      14.9      44.0    -66.1
 Angola           71.1      0.0        --      0.0       --      33.7       0.0       --
 Cameroon          0.0     21.8    -100.0      0.0       --      11.5       0.0       --
 Chad              0.0      0.0        --     34.9   -100.0       0.0      16.6   -100.0
 Egypt             0.0      0.0        --     36.8   -100.0       0.0      26.6   -100.0
 Ghana            33.3     63.0     -44.6      0.0       --      48.9       0.0       --
 Gabon             0.0      0.0        --      0.0       --       0.0      17.4   -100.0
 Sudan            21.5     38.9      10.6     23.5     -8.2      30.7      11.1    175.1
 Eq Guinea        23.2     21.0      10.5     24.3     -4.7      22.0      22.5     -2.1
 Algeria          68.5     30.9     121.8      0.0       --      48.8       0.0       --
 TOTAL           217.6    203.9       6.7    182.9     18.9     210.4     138.2     52.3
                                                                                        
 USA               0.0     34.2    -100.0      0.0       --      17.9       0.0       --
 TOTAL ALL      1171.2   1352.7     -13.4   1268.1     -7.6    1266.6    1397.5     -9.4
 NOTE: 
    ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    ** Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    ** Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January, but discharged in
February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Evans)
