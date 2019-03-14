TABLE-India's Reliance Feb oil imports down 13.4 pct m/m - trade

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 13.4 percent less oil in February than the previous month as the company curbed purchases due to maintenance of units at its refinery, according to tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources. It shipped in about 29 percent from Latin America in January compared with about 26 percent a year earlier, while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its overall purchases declined to 52 percent from about 60 percent. African grades' share in the overall purchases increased to 19 percent in February from about 14.5 percent in the same month year ago. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg ry 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 35.1 0.0 -- 70.2 -50.0 16.7 50.9 -67.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Mexico 156.5 103.0 52.0 131.6 18.9 128.4 99.9 28.6 Venezuela 150.6 271.2 -44.5 128.0 17.7 214.0 266.9 -19.8 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 342.3 374.2 -8.5 329.9 3.8 359.1 417.7 -14.0 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.5 -100.0 Meast Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 35.2 -100.0 0.0 44.3 -100.0 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 146.0 -100.0 0.0 95.4 -100.0 Iraq 239.0 256.0 -6.7 180.6 32.3 247.9 238.1 4.1 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 57.7 -100.0 0.0 27.4 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.8 -100.0 S. Arabia 204.8 327.2 -37.4 221.1 -7.4 269.1 231.7 16.1 U.A.E. 167.5 136.2 23.0 114.7 46.0 151.1 124.4 21.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 34.7 -100.0 Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 611.3 719.4 -15.0 755.3 -19.1 668.1 812.9 -17.8 Europe North sea 0.0 20.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 20.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.1 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 28.4 -100.0 63.5 -100.0 14.9 44.0 -66.1 Angola 71.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 33.7 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 21.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.5 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 34.9 -100.0 0.0 16.6 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 36.8 -100.0 0.0 26.6 -100.0 Ghana 33.3 63.0 -44.6 0.0 -- 48.9 0.0 -- Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.4 -100.0 Sudan 21.5 38.9 10.6 23.5 -8.2 30.7 11.1 175.1 Eq Guinea 23.2 21.0 10.5 24.3 -4.7 22.0 22.5 -2.1 Algeria 68.5 30.9 121.8 0.0 -- 48.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 217.6 203.9 6.7 182.9 18.9 210.4 138.2 52.3 USA 0.0 34.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 17.9 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1171.2 1352.7 -13.4 1268.1 -7.6 1266.6 1397.5 -9.4 NOTE: ** The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. ** Numbers for previous months have been revised. ** Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in January, but discharged in February. It also includes some parcels that arrived in February and were discharged in March. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Evans)