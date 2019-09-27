TABLE-India Reliance's Aug oil imports up 22% from July - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 22% more oil in August compared with the previous month, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media. During August the private refiner shipped in about 40% more oil from Iraq compared to the previous month, while supplies from Saudi Arabia rose by about 35% to 208,000 bpd, the data showed. Reliance received about 19% of its oil from Latin America in August compared with about 23% in July while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases declined marginally to 41.1% from 41.8%. The share of African grades in its overall purchases remained at 20.1% in August. During the month Reliance also received a cargo of North Sea crude Grane Blend, the data showed. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Aug-19 Jul-19 %chg Aug-18 %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %Chg try mth/mth yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 64.0 32.8 95.2 30.6 109.0 24.3 32.6 -25.4 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 69.0 -100.0 0.0 8.8 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 31.6 -100.0 13.1 4.0 224.2 Mexico 0.0 65.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 82.6 67.3 22.7 Venezuela 202.8 171.8 18.0 268.9 -24.6 222.8 270.9 -17.8 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 266.8 270.1 -1.2 400.1 -33.3 342.7 383.6 -10.7 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 5.8 -12.9 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 25.8 -89.4 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 65.8 -100.0 Iraq 418.0 298.9 39.8 197.3 111.9 279.2 228.5 22.2 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 30.7 -100.0 3.6 30.8 -88.3 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.1 -100.0 S. Arabia 208.0 154.0 35.0 249.4 -16.6 226.9 230.1 -1.4 U.A.E. 60.9 119.5 -49.0 31.1 96.2 98.1 65.0 50.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.0 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.4 -100.0 TOTAL 686.9 572.4 20.0 508.4 35.1 610.4 660.6 -7.6 Europe North sea 34.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.4 2.3 315.5 TOTAL 34.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.4 2.3 315.5 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.3 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 92.7 61.9 49.9 30.6 202.6 23.7 15.8 49.7 Russia 0.0 32.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.3 8.3 0.0 TOTAL 92.7 94.3 -1.7 30.6 202.6 36.3 24.1 50.5 Africa Nigeria 60.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 22.7 63.1 -64.0 Angola 32.4 30.9 4.9 0.0 -- 24.4 15.7 55.5 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.3 0.0 -- Cameroon 32.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 32.9 -100.0 29.2 -100.0 8.1 6.0 35.2 Chad 32.4 0.0 -- 31.1 4.0 12.0 23.5 -48.9 Egypt 49.3 0.0 -- 30.9 59.3 19.5 21.6 -9.4 Ghana 0.0 24.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.1 8.0 189.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.1 -100.0 0.0 19.6 -100.0 Sudan 18.2 19.3 -5.3 0.0 -- 14.8 15.6 -5.2 Eq Guinea 0.0 80.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.4 10.8 107.0 Algeria 61.4 48.2 27.4 0.0 -- 45.4 7.6 500.5 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 8.1 -51.0 TOTAL 287.2 236.4 21.5 121.3 136.8 211.7 199.5 6.1 USA 60.0 0.0 -- 180.9 -66.8 88.7 46.1 92.3 TOTAL ALL 1427.7 1173.1 21.7 1241.3 15.0 1304.3 1322.1 -1.3 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also includes some parcels that arrived in August and were discharged in September. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)