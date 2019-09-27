Noticias de Mercados
September 27, 2019 / 8:40 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 22 minutes ago

TABLE-India Reliance's Aug oil imports up 22% from July - trade sources

7 MIN. DE LECTURA

    NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported about 22% more oil in August compared with the previous
month, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    During August the private refiner shipped in about 40% more oil from Iraq compared to the
previous month, while supplies from Saudi Arabia rose by about 35% to 208,000 bpd, the data
showed.
    Reliance received about 19% of its oil from Latin America in August compared with about 23%
in July while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases declined marginally to
41.1% from 41.8%.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases remained at 20.1% in August.
    During the month Reliance also received a cargo of North Sea crude Grane Blend, the data
showed.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 
 Region/Coun  Aug-19  Jul-19     %chg  Aug-18    %chg     Jan-Aug   Jan-Aug    %Chg
 try                          mth/mth             yr/yr      2019      2018   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                             
 Brazil         64.0    32.8     95.2    30.6     109.0      24.3      32.6   -25.4
 Colombia        0.0     0.0       --    69.0    -100.0       0.0       8.8  -100.0
 Ecuador         0.0     0.0       --    31.6    -100.0      13.1       4.0   224.2
 Mexico          0.0    65.4   -100.0     0.0        --      82.6      67.3    22.7
 Venezuela     202.8   171.8     18.0   268.9     -24.6     222.8     270.9   -17.8
 Guatemala       0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0       0.0      --
 TOTAL         266.8   270.1     -1.2   400.1     -33.3     342.7     383.6   -10.7
                                                                                   
 Asia                                                                              
 Indonesia       0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       5.1       0.0      --
 Australia       0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0       5.8  -100.0
 TOTAL           0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       5.1       5.8   -12.9
                                                                                   
 Middle East                                                                       
 Oman            0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       2.7      25.8   -89.4
 Iran            0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0      65.8  -100.0
 Iraq          418.0   298.9     39.8   197.3     111.9     279.2     228.5    22.2
 Qatar           0.0     0.0       --    30.7    -100.0       3.6      30.8   -88.3
 Kuwait          0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0       4.1  -100.0
 S. Arabia     208.0   154.0     35.0   249.4     -16.6     226.9     230.1    -1.4
 U.A.E.         60.9   119.5    -49.0    31.1      96.2      98.1      65.0    50.9
 Dubai           0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0       2.0  -100.0
 Yemen           0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       0.0       8.4  -100.0
 TOTAL         686.9   572.4     20.0   508.4      35.1     610.4     660.6    -7.6
                                                                                   
 Europe                                                                            
 North sea      34.1     0.0       --     0.0        --       9.4       2.3   315.5
 TOTAL          34.1     0.0       --     0.0        --       9.4       2.3   315.5
                                                                                   
 C.I.S.                                                                            
 Azerbaijan      0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       4.3       0.0      --
 Kazakhstan     92.7    61.9     49.9    30.6     202.6      23.7      15.8    49.7
 Russia          0.0    32.4   -100.0     0.0        --       8.3       8.3     0.0
 TOTAL          92.7    94.3     -1.7    30.6     202.6      36.3      24.1    50.5
                                                                                   
 Africa                                                                            
 Nigeria        60.9     0.0       --     0.0        --      22.7      63.1   -64.0
 Angola         32.4    30.9      4.9     0.0        --      24.4      15.7    55.5
 Ivory coast     0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       4.3       0.0      --
 Cameroon       32.7     0.0       --     0.0        --      11.0       0.0      --
 Congo           0.0    32.9   -100.0    29.2    -100.0       8.1       6.0    35.2
 Chad           32.4     0.0       --    31.1       4.0      12.0      23.5   -48.9
 Egypt          49.3     0.0       --    30.9      59.3      19.5      21.6    -9.4
 Ghana           0.0    24.7   -100.0     0.0        --      23.1       8.0   189.6
 Gabon           0.0     0.0       --    30.1    -100.0       0.0      19.6  -100.0
 Sudan          18.2    19.3     -5.3     0.0        --      14.8      15.6    -5.2
 Eq Guinea       0.0    80.5   -100.0     0.0        --      22.4      10.8   107.0
 Algeria        61.4    48.2     27.4     0.0        --      45.4       7.6   500.5
 Libya           0.0     0.0       --     0.0        --       4.0       8.1   -51.0
 TOTAL         287.2   236.4     21.5   121.3     136.8     211.7     199.5     6.1
 USA            60.0     0.0       --   180.9     -66.8      88.7      46.1    92.3
 TOTAL ALL    1427.7  1173.1     21.7  1241.3      15.0    1304.3    1322.1    -1.3
 
  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also
includes some parcels that arrived in August and were discharged in September.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below