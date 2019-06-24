Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Reliance Industries May oil imports fall about 7% y/y - trade

    NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the
world's biggest refining complex, imported 6.8% less oil in May than a year ago, according to
data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    The refiner imported about 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, a decline of
about 21.5% from the previous month, the data showed, ahead of planned maintenance shutdown of
the some units at its 660,000 bpd refinery.
    The private refiner shipped in about 11% from Latin America in May, compared with about 29%
a year ago, while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases declined to 61% from
about 63%.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to about 13% in May from about 8%.
Oil from the U.S. accounted for about 15% of the imports by Reliance in May, the data showed.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 
 Region/Coun      May   April     %chg      May     %ch  Jan-May  Jan-May    %Chg
 try             2019    2019  mth/mth     2018   yr/yr     2019     2018   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                           
 Brazil           0.0     0.0       --     33.0  -100.0     19.3     26.7   -27.8
 Colombia         0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 Ecuador          0.0    69.7   -100.0      0.0      --     13.8      0.0      --
 Mexico          65.5   138.5    -52.7     68.1    -3.8    119.5     80.6    48.3
 Venezuela       67.8   279.3    -75.7    270.6   -74.9    233.2    265.4   -12.1
 Guatemala        0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0      0.0      --
 TOTAL          133.3   487.5    -72.7    371.7   -64.1    385.8    372.7     3.5
                                                                                 
 Asia                                                                            
 Indonesia        0.0    21.4   -100.0      0.0      --      4.3      0.0      --
 Australia        0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0      9.4  -100.0
 TOTAL            0.0    21.4   -100.0      0.0      --      4.3      9.4   -54.7
                                                                                 
 Middle East                                                                     
 Oman             0.0     0.0       --     31.9  -100.0      0.0     41.5  -100.0
 Iran             0.0     0.0       --     85.9  -100.0      0.0     94.2  -100.0
 Iraq           354.1   220.9     60.3    260.4    36.0    257.8    219.7    17.3
 Qatar            0.0     0.0       --     15.8  -100.0      5.8     36.6   -84.2
 Kuwait           0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0      6.6  -100.0
 S. Arabia      302.5   220.0     37.5    239.5    26.3    254.4    248.5     2.4
 U.A.E.          61.1     0.0       --    163.6   -62.6     81.1     88.5    -8.3
 Dubai            0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0      3.3  -100.0
 Yemen            0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0     13.6  -100.0
 TOTAL          717.7   440.9     62.8    797.2   -10.0    599.1    752.4   -20.4
                                                                                 
 Europe                                                                          
 North sea        0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      8.1      3.6   123.1
 TOTAL            0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      8.1      3.6   123.1
                                                                                 
 C.I.S.                                                                          
 Azerbaijan       0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      7.0      0.0      --
 Kazakhstan       0.0    32.3   -100.0      0.0      --      6.4     12.7   -49.5
 Russia           0.0    33.6   -100.0      0.0      --      6.7      0.0      --
 TOTAL            0.0    65.9   -100.0      0.0      --     20.1     12.7    57.6
                                                                                 
 Africa                                                                          
 Nigeria          0.0    29.3   -100.0      0.0      --     11.6     52.4   -77.8
 Angola          33.1     0.0       --     30.4     9.1     20.0     19.0     5.0
 Cameroon         0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      4.5      0.0      --
 Congo            0.0    31.4   -100.0      0.0      --      6.2      3.6    72.5
 Chad             0.0    32.0   -100.0     29.7  -100.0     12.7     18.7   -32.0
 Egypt           33.7    18.7     80.1     17.9    88.4     10.6     24.7   -57.0
 Ghana            0.0    65.2   -100.0      0.0      --     32.1      6.6   387.9
 Gabon            0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      0.0     13.0  -100.0
 Sudan           20.2     0.0       --     20.2    -0.1     16.1     17.2    -6.3
 Eq Guinea        0.0     0.0       --      0.0      --      8.6     13.1   -34.3
 Algeria         63.3    93.0    -32.0      0.0      --     50.5      0.0      --
 Libya            0.0    32.1   -100.0      0.0      --      6.4      6.7    -4.2
 TOTAL          150.4   301.7    -50.2     98.3    53.0    179.4    175.0     2.5
                                                                                 
 USA            179.0   185.7     -3.6      0.0      --    118.1      0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL     1180.4  1503.2    -21.5   1267.1    -6.8   1314.8   1325.9    -0.8
 
   NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the
number of days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May. It also
includes some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
