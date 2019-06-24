TABLE-India's Reliance Industries May oil imports fall about 7% y/y - trade

NEW DELHI, June 24 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 6.8% less oil in May than a year ago, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media. The refiner imported about 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, a decline of about 21.5% from the previous month, the data showed, ahead of planned maintenance shutdown of the some units at its 660,000 bpd refinery. The private refiner shipped in about 11% from Latin America in May, compared with about 29% a year ago, while the share of Middle East grades in its overall purchases declined to 61% from about 63%. The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to about 13% in May from about 8%. Oil from the U.S. accounted for about 15% of the imports by Reliance in May, the data showed. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun May April %chg May %ch Jan-May Jan-May %Chg try 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 33.0 -100.0 19.3 26.7 -27.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 69.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.8 0.0 -- Mexico 65.5 138.5 -52.7 68.1 -3.8 119.5 80.6 48.3 Venezuela 67.8 279.3 -75.7 270.6 -74.9 233.2 265.4 -12.1 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 133.3 487.5 -72.7 371.7 -64.1 385.8 372.7 3.5 Asia Indonesia 0.0 21.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.3 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 21.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.3 9.4 -54.7 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 31.9 -100.0 0.0 41.5 -100.0 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 85.9 -100.0 0.0 94.2 -100.0 Iraq 354.1 220.9 60.3 260.4 36.0 257.8 219.7 17.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 15.8 -100.0 5.8 36.6 -84.2 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.6 -100.0 S. Arabia 302.5 220.0 37.5 239.5 26.3 254.4 248.5 2.4 U.A.E. 61.1 0.0 -- 163.6 -62.6 81.1 88.5 -8.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.6 -100.0 TOTAL 717.7 440.9 62.8 797.2 -10.0 599.1 752.4 -20.4 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 3.6 123.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 3.6 123.1 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 12.7 -49.5 Russia 0.0 33.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 65.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.1 12.7 57.6 Africa Nigeria 0.0 29.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.6 52.4 -77.8 Angola 33.1 0.0 -- 30.4 9.1 20.0 19.0 5.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 31.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.2 3.6 72.5 Chad 0.0 32.0 -100.0 29.7 -100.0 12.7 18.7 -32.0 Egypt 33.7 18.7 80.1 17.9 88.4 10.6 24.7 -57.0 Ghana 0.0 65.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 32.1 6.6 387.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.0 -100.0 Sudan 20.2 0.0 -- 20.2 -0.1 16.1 17.2 -6.3 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 13.1 -34.3 Algeria 63.3 93.0 -32.0 0.0 -- 50.5 0.0 -- Libya 0.0 32.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 6.7 -4.2 TOTAL 150.4 301.7 -50.2 98.3 53.0 179.4 175.0 2.5 USA 179.0 185.7 -3.6 0.0 -- 118.1 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1180.4 1503.2 -21.5 1267.1 -6.8 1314.8 1325.9 -0.8 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in April but discharged in May. It also includes some parcels that arrived in May and were discharged in June. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rashmi Aich)