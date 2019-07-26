Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India Reliance's June oil imports fell 9.4 pct y/y - trade

    NEW DELHI, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the
world's biggest refining complexes, imported 9.4% less oil in June than a year ago, according to
data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    The refiner imported about 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, an increase of
about 6.7% from the previous month, the data showed.
    The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall purchases doubled to 22 percent in
June compared to May, mainly due to higher imports of Venezuelan oil, the data showed, while the
share of Middle East grades in its purchases fell to 50% from about 61%.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to about 21.5% in June from about
12.7%. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000
bpd:
 
 Region/Country    June     May     %chg      June     %chg   Jan-June  Jan-June     %chg
                   2019    2019  mth/mth      2018    yr/yr       2019      2018    yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                           
 Brazil             0.0     0.0       --      62.9   -100.0       16.1      32.7    -50.8
 Ecuador           36.1     0.0       --       0.0       --       17.5       0.0       --
 Mexico             0.0    65.5   -100.0     139.8   -100.0       99.7      90.4     10.3
 Venezuela        243.4    67.8    258.8     280.2    -13.1      234.9     267.9    -12.3
 Guatemala          0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        0.0       0.0       --
 TOTAL            279.5   133.3    109.6     482.9    -42.1      368.2     390.9     -5.8
                                                                                         
 Asia                                                                                    
 Indonesia         19.8     0.0       --       0.0       --        6.8       0.0       --
 Australia          0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        0.0       7.8   -100.0
 TOTAL             19.8     0.0       --       0.0       --        6.8       7.8    -12.9
                                                                                         
 Middle East                                                                             
 Oman              22.1     0.0       --       0.0       --        3.7      34.6    -89.4
 Iran               0.0     0.0       --      33.6   -100.0        0.0      84.2   -100.0
 Iraq             222.7   354.1    -37.1     273.4    -18.6      252.0     228.6     10.2
 Qatar              0.0     0.0       --      33.3   -100.0        4.8      36.1    -86.6
 Kuwait             0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        0.0       5.5   -100.0
 S. Arabia        183.3   302.5    -39.4     158.9     15.4      242.6     233.6      3.9
 U.A.E.           199.7    61.1    226.7      49.0    307.8      100.8      81.9     23.0
 Dubai              0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        0.0       2.7   -100.0
 Yemen              0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        0.0      11.3   -100.0
 TOTAL            627.8   717.7    -12.5     548.1     14.5      603.8     718.5    -16.0
                                                                                         
 Europe                                                                                  
 North sea          0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        6.8       3.0    123.1
 TOTAL              0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        6.8       3.0    123.1
                                                                                         
 C.I.S.                                                                                  
 Azerbaijan         0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        5.8       0.0       --
 Kazakhstan         0.0     0.0       --      32.6   -100.0        5.4      16.0    -66.5
 Russia             0.0     0.0       --      67.1   -100.0        5.6      11.1    -49.9
 TOTAL              0.0     0.0       --      99.7   -100.0       16.7      27.1    -38.4
                                                                                         
 Africa                                                                                  
 Nigeria           62.5     0.0       --      93.7    -33.3       20.1      59.3    -66.1
 Angola            32.0    33.1     -3.4       0.0       --       22.0      15.9     38.5
 Ivory coast       35.1     0.0       --       0.0       --        5.8       0.0       --
 Cameroon          33.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        9.2       0.0       --
 Congo              0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --        5.2       3.0     72.5
 Chad               0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --       10.6      15.6    -32.0
 Egypt             53.8    33.7     59.6      18.3    193.4       17.8      23.7    -24.8
 Ghana              0.0     0.0       --       0.0       --       26.7       5.5    387.9
 Gabon              0.0     0.0       --      31.2   -100.0        0.0      16.0   -100.0
 Sudan              0.0    20.2   -100.0      20.0   -100.0       13.5      17.7    -23.9
 Eq. Guinea        54.6     0.0       --       0.0       --       16.2      10.9     48.6
 Algeria            0.0    63.3   -100.0       0.0       --       42.1       0.0       --
 Libya              0.0     0.0       --      32.0   -100.0        5.3      10.9    -51.0
 TOTAL            271.0   150.4     80.2     195.3     38.7      194.6     178.4      9.1
                                                                                         
 USA               61.7   179.0    -65.5      64.3     -4.1      108.8      10.7    920.1
 TOTAL ALL       1259.7  1180.4      6.7    1390.3     -9.4     1305.7    1336.5     -2.3
 

  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in May but discharged in June. It also
includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma. Editing by Jane Merriman)
