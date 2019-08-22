TABLE-India Reliance's July oil imports fall 11% y/y - trade

NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complexes, imported 11% less oil in July than a year ago, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media. The refiner imported about 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in July, a decline of about 6.9% from the previous month, the data showed. The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall purchases rose marginally to 23% in July compared with June, the data showed, while the share of Middle East grades fell slightly to about 49%. The share of African grades in its overall purchases fell to about 20% from about 21.5% in June. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %Chg try 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 32.8 0.0 -- 34.0 -3.6 18.5 32.9 -43.7 Ecuador 0.0 36.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 15.0 0.0 -- Mexico 65.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 94.7 77.2 22.7 Venezuela 171.8 243.4 -29.4 290.6 -40.9 225.7 271.2 -16.8 TOTAL 270.1 279.5 -3.4 324.6 -16.8 353.8 381.2 -7.2 Asia Indonesia 0.0 19.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 19.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.8 6.7 -12.9 Middle East Oman 0.0 22.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.1 29.6 -89.4 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 24.7 -100.0 0.0 75.5 -100.0 Iraq 298.9 222.7 34.3 259.3 15.3 258.9 233.1 11.0 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 30.8 -86.6 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.7 -100.0 S. Arabia 154.0 183.3 -16.0 190.3 -19.1 229.7 227.3 1.1 U.A.E. 119.5 199.7 -40.2 0.0 -- 103.5 69.9 48.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.3 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.7 -100.0 TOTAL 572.4 627.8 -8.8 474.3 20.7 599.2 682.8 -12.2 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 2.6 123.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 2.6 123.1 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 61.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.6 13.7 -0.4 Russia 32.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.5 9.5 0.0 TOTAL 94.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 28.1 23.2 21.1 Africa 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Nigeria 0.0 62.5 -100.0 148.1 -100.0 17.1 72.3 -76.3 Angola 30.9 32.0 -3.6 30.5 1.0 23.3 18.0 29.2 Ivory coast 0.0 35.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 33.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.9 0.0 -- Congo 32.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.2 2.6 259.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 62.4 -100.0 9.1 22.4 -59.6 Egypt 0.0 53.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 15.2 20.2 -24.8 Ghana 24.7 0.0 -- 30.4 -18.9 26.4 9.1 189.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.2 -100.0 0.0 18.1 -100.0 Sudan 19.3 0.0 -- 19.2 0.4 14.3 17.9 -20.1 Eq Guinea 80.5 54.6 47.4 20.9 284.6 25.6 12.4 107.0 Algeria 48.2 0.0 -- 59.2 -18.6 43.0 8.7 396.9 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 9.3 -51.0 TOTAL 236.4 271.0 -12.8 401.1 -41.1 200.7 210.9 -4.9 USA 0.0 61.7 -100.0 118.4 -100.0 92.9 26.4 251.6 TOTAL ALL 1173.1 1259.7 -6.9 1318.3 -11.0 1286.3 1333.9 -3.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)