TABLE-India Reliance's July oil imports fall 11% y/y - trade

    NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the
world's biggest refining complexes, imported 11% less oil in July than a year ago, according to
data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    The refiner imported about 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in July, a decline of
about 6.9% from the previous month, the data showed.
    The share of Latin American oil in Reliance's overall purchases rose marginally to 23% in
July compared with June, the data showed, while the share of Middle East grades fell slightly to
about 49%.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases fell to about 20% from about 21.5% in
June. 
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 
 Region/Coun     July      June      %chg     July     %chg       Jan-July   Jan-July    %Chg
 try             2019      2019   mth/mth     2018     yr/yr          2019       2018   yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                       
 Brazil          32.8       0.0        --     34.0      -3.6          18.5       32.9   -43.7
 Ecuador          0.0      36.1    -100.0      0.0        --          15.0        0.0      --
 Mexico          65.4       0.0        --      0.0        --          94.7       77.2    22.7
 Venezuela      171.8     243.4     -29.4    290.6     -40.9         225.7      271.2   -16.8
 TOTAL          270.1     279.5      -3.4    324.6     -16.8         353.8      381.2    -7.2
                                                                                             
 Asia                                                                                        
 Indonesia        0.0      19.8    -100.0      0.0        --           5.8        0.0      --
 Australia        0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           0.0        6.7  -100.0
 TOTAL            0.0      19.8    -100.0      0.0        --           5.8        6.7   -12.9
                                                                                             
 Middle East                                                                                 
 Oman             0.0      22.1    -100.0      0.0        --           3.1       29.6   -89.4
 Iran             0.0       0.0        --     24.7    -100.0           0.0       75.5  -100.0
 Iraq           298.9     222.7      34.3    259.3      15.3         258.9      233.1    11.0
 Qatar            0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           4.1       30.8   -86.6
 Kuwait           0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           0.0        4.7  -100.0
 S. Arabia      154.0     183.3     -16.0    190.3     -19.1         229.7      227.3     1.1
 U.A.E.         119.5     199.7     -40.2      0.0        --         103.5       69.9    48.0
 Dubai            0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           0.0        2.3  -100.0
 Yemen            0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           0.0        9.7  -100.0
 TOTAL          572.4     627.8      -8.8    474.3      20.7         599.2      682.8   -12.2
                                                                                             
 Europe                                                                                      
 North sea        0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           5.8        2.6   123.1
 TOTAL            0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           5.8        2.6   123.1
                                                                                             
 CIS                                                                                         
 Azerbaijan       0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           5.0        0.0      --
 Kazakhstan      61.9       0.0        --      0.0        --          13.6       13.7    -0.4
 Russia          32.4       0.0        --      0.0        --           9.5        9.5     0.0
 TOTAL           94.3       0.0        --      0.0        --          28.1       23.2    21.1
                                                                                             
 Africa           0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           0.0        0.0      --
 Nigeria          0.0      62.5    -100.0    148.1    -100.0          17.1       72.3   -76.3
 Angola          30.9      32.0      -3.6     30.5       1.0          23.3       18.0    29.2
 Ivory coast      0.0      35.1    -100.0      0.0        --           5.0        0.0      --
 Cameroon         0.0      33.0    -100.0      0.0        --           7.9        0.0      --
 Congo           32.9       0.0        --      0.0        --           9.2        2.6   259.3
 Chad             0.0       0.0        --     62.4    -100.0           9.1       22.4   -59.6
 Egypt            0.0      53.8    -100.0      0.0        --          15.2       20.2   -24.8
 Ghana           24.7       0.0        --     30.4     -18.9          26.4        9.1   189.6
 Gabon            0.0       0.0        --     30.2    -100.0           0.0       18.1  -100.0
 Sudan           19.3       0.0        --     19.2       0.4          14.3       17.9   -20.1
 Eq Guinea       80.5      54.6      47.4     20.9     284.6          25.6       12.4   107.0
 Algeria         48.2       0.0        --     59.2     -18.6          43.0        8.7   396.9
 Libya            0.0       0.0        --      0.0        --           4.5        9.3   -51.0
 TOTAL          236.4     271.0     -12.8    401.1     -41.1         200.7      210.9    -4.9
                                                                                             
 USA              0.0      61.7    -100.0    118.4    -100.0          92.9       26.4   251.6
 TOTAL ALL     1173.1    1259.7      -6.9   1318.3     -11.0        1286.3     1333.9    -3.6
 

  NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in July but discharged in August. It also
includes some parcels that arrived in June and were discharged in July.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
