TABLE-India Reliance's Nov oil imports down 9.7% y/y - trade data

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported about 1.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in November, down 10% from a year earlier, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media. The refiner's imports in the first 11 months of 2019 averaged about 1.3 million bpd, a decline of 1.8% from the same period a year earlier, the data showed. Reliance received 21% of its oil from Latin America in November down from 27% in October while the share of Middle East grades rose to 57% from 41%. The share of African grades rose to 16% from 6% in October. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in '000 bpd: Region/Country Nov Oct %chg Nov % Chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %Chg 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr 2019 2018 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 22.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 21.8 26.8 -18.6 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 12.9 -75.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.5 6.2 54.2 Mexico 135.4 196.5 -31.1 0.0 -- 96.6 55.2 74.8 Venezuela 108.6 172.5 -37.1 296.0 -63.3 206.7 278.5 -25.8 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 244.0 391.5 -37.7 296.0 -17.6 337.7 379.6 -11.0 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 4.2 -12.9 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 20.3 -90.2 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 57.3 -100.0 Iraq 200.4 297.1 -32.6 400.5 -50.0 275.0 232.6 18.2 Qatar 0.0 28.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.3 25.4 -79.2 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 S. Arabia 243.4 243.3 0.0 328.8 -25.9 228.8 239.9 -4.6 U.A.E. 210.5 16.1 1211.3 178.1 18.2 100.0 81.1 23.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.1 -100.0 TOTAL 654.3 585.2 11.8 907.4 -27.9 611.0 667.2 -8.4 Europe North sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 1.6 315.5 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 1.6 315.5 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 63.4 61.2 3.7 0.0 -- 31.6 17.3 82.6 Russia 0.0 64.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.1 6.0 99.9 TOTAL 63.4 126.0 -49.7 0.0 -- 43.8 23.3 87.8 Africa Nigeria 33.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 24.8 56.8 -56.3 Angola 32.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 26.4 17.1 54.4 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 0.0 -- Cameroon 30.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 2.9 273.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 7.0 -16.6 Chad 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.7 22.7 -48.7 Egypt 67.0 15.5 331.1 18.8 256.5 21.7 20.5 5.7 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 29.9 -100.0 19.6 8.5 130.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.0 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 40.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.5 17.0 -14.5 Eq Guinea 21.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.1 7.9 156.3 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 35.9 11.0 225.2 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 5.9 -51.0 TOTAL 185.3 87.3 112.3 48.7 280.6 197.4 197.3 0.1 Canada 0.0 67.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.3 3.3 89.2 USA 0.0 183.7 -100.0 18.0 -100.0 90.1 43.6 106.8 TOTAL ALL 1147.0 1441.5 -20.4 1270.1 -9.7 1296.9 1320.2 -1.8 NOTE: The totals may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for previous months may have been revised. Data includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It also includes some parcels that arrived in October and were discharged in November. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Clarke)