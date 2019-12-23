TABLE-India Reliance's Nov oil imports down 9.7% y/y - trade data

Noticias de Mercados
    NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported about 1.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in November,
down 10% from a year earlier, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with the media.
    The refiner's imports in the first 11 months of 2019 averaged about 1.3 million bpd, a
decline of 1.8% from the same period a year earlier, the data showed.
    Reliance received 21% of its oil from Latin America in November down from 27% in October
while the share of Middle East grades rose to 57% from 41%. The share of African grades rose to
16% from 6% in October.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in '000 bpd:
 Region/Country        Nov      Oct  %chg     Nov      % Chg    Jan-Nov   Jan-Nov   %Chg
                      2019     2019  mth/mth  2018     yr/yr    2019      2018      yr/yr
 Latam                                                                                     
 Brazil                0.0     22.5   -100.0      0.0       --      21.8      26.8    -18.6
 Colombia              0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       3.2      12.9    -75.3
 Ecuador               0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       9.5       6.2     54.2
 Mexico              135.4    196.5    -31.1      0.0       --      96.6      55.2     74.8
 Venezuela           108.6    172.5    -37.1    296.0    -63.3     206.7     278.5    -25.8
 Guatemala             0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       0.0       --
 TOTAL               244.0    391.5    -37.7    296.0    -17.6     337.7     379.6    -11.0
                                                                                           
 Asia                                                                                      
 Indonesia             0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       3.7       0.0       --
 Australia             0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       4.2   -100.0
 TOTAL                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       3.7       4.2    -12.9
                                                                                           
 Middle East                                                                               
 Oman                  0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       2.0      20.3    -90.2
 Iran                  0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0      57.3   -100.0
 Iraq                200.4    297.1    -32.6    400.5    -50.0     275.0     232.6     18.2
 Qatar                 0.0     28.7   -100.0      0.0       --       5.3      25.4    -79.2
 Kuwait                0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       3.0   -100.0
 S. Arabia           243.4    243.3      0.0    328.8    -25.9     228.8     239.9     -4.6
 U.A.E.              210.5     16.1   1211.3    178.1     18.2     100.0      81.1     23.2
 Dubai                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       1.5   -100.0
 Yemen                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0       6.1   -100.0
 TOTAL               654.3    585.2     11.8    907.4    -27.9     611.0     667.2     -8.4
                                                                                           
 Europe                                                                                    
 North sea             0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       6.8       1.6    315.5
 TOTAL                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       6.8       1.6    315.5
                                                                                           
 C.I.S.                                                                                    
 Azerbaijan            0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       3.1       0.0       --
 Kazakhstan           63.4     61.2      3.7      0.0       --      31.6      17.3     82.6
 Russia                0.0     64.9   -100.0      0.0       --      12.1       6.0     99.9
 TOTAL                63.4    126.0    -49.7      0.0       --      43.8      23.3     87.8
                                                                                           
 Africa                                                                                    
 Nigeria              33.7      0.0       --      0.0       --      24.8      56.8    -56.3
 Angola               32.1      0.0       --      0.0       --      26.4      17.1     54.4
 Ivory coast           0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       3.1       0.0       --
 Cameroon             30.9      0.0       --      0.0       --      10.8       2.9    273.3
 Congo                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       5.9       7.0    -16.6
 Chad                  0.0     31.3   -100.0      0.0       --      11.7      22.7    -48.7
 Egypt                67.0     15.5    331.1     18.8    256.5      21.7      20.5      5.7
 Ghana                 0.0      0.0       --     29.9   -100.0      19.6       8.5    130.9
 Gabon                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       0.0      20.0   -100.0
 Sudan                 0.0     40.4   -100.0      0.0       --      14.5      17.0    -14.5
 Eq Guinea            21.6      0.0       --      0.0       --      20.1       7.9    156.3
 Algeria               0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --      35.9      11.0    225.2
 Libya                 0.0      0.0       --      0.0       --       2.9       5.9    -51.0
 TOTAL               185.3     87.3    112.3     48.7    280.6     197.4     197.3      0.1
                                                                                           
 Canada                0.0     67.9   -100.0      0.0       --       6.3       3.3     89.2
 USA                   0.0    183.7   -100.0     18.0   -100.0      90.1      43.6    106.8
 TOTAL ALL          1147.0   1441.5    -20.4   1270.1     -9.7    1296.9    1320.2     -1.8
 
    NOTE: The totals may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number
of days.
    Numbers for previous months may have been revised.
    Data includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in October and were discharged in November.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Clarke)
