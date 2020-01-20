Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-India's Reliance Dec oil imports up 1.9% y/y - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 1.9% more oil in December than a year earlier, according to
data from shipping and industry sources.
    The private refiner, which had reduced its purchases from Venezuela through most of 2019, 
last month received about 476,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Venezuela, the highest since
November 2014, according to the data compiled by Reuters.
    Venezuela, whose exports in 2019 were hit by U.S. sanctions, sells oil through
intermediaries. Russian oil major Rosneft was the top trader of Venezuelan oil last year,
shipping oil to India and China.
    For all of 2019, Reliance's imports of Venezuelan oil declined by 15% from a year earlier,
the data showed.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.
    Reliance shipped in about 32% of its oil imports from Latin America in December, compared
with about 21% in November, while the share from the Middle East dropped to about 47.5% from
57%.
    The refiner also resumed importing oil from the United States in December after a one-month
gap. U.S. oil accounted for about 6.3% of its overall imports in December.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases fell to about 5.7% from around 16.2% in
November.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000
barrels per day (bpd):
    
 Region/Countr     Dec      Nov      % Chg     Dec     % Chg      2019    2018     %Chg
 y                2019     2019    mth/mth    2018     yr/yr                      yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                         
 Brazil            0.0      0.0         --    61.6    -100.0      20.0    29.8    -32.9
 Colombia          0.0      0.0         --    69.7    -100.0       2.9    17.7    -83.6
 Ecuador           0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       8.7     5.6     54.2
 Mexico            0.0    135.4     -100.0    68.7    -100.0      88.4    56.4     56.7
 Venezuela       476.0    108.6      338.5   180.2     164.2     229.5   270.2    -15.0
 TOTAL           476.0    244.0       95.1   380.2      25.2     349.5   379.7     -8.0
                                                                                       
 Asia                                                                                  
 Indonesia         0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       3.4     0.0       --
 Australia         0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       0.0     3.9   -100.0
 TOTAL             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       3.4     3.9    -12.9
                                                                                       
 Middle East                                                                           
 Oman              0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       1.8    18.5    -90.2
 Iran              0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       0.0    52.4   -100.0
 Iraq            129.6    200.4      -35.3   230.3     -43.7     262.7   232.4     13.0
 Qatar            14.4      0.0         --     0.0        --       6.0    23.3    -74.0
 Kuwait            0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       0.0     2.7   -100.0
 S. Arabia       288.8    243.4       18.6   192.5      50.0     233.9   235.9     -0.9
 U.A.E.          273.5    210.5       29.9   303.5      -9.9     114.7   100.0     14.7
 Dubai             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       0.0     1.3   -100.0
 Yemen             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       0.0     5.6   -100.0
 TOTAL           706.3    654.3        7.9   726.2      -2.7     619.1   672.2     -7.9
                                                                                       
 Europe                                                                                
 North sea        21.5      0.0         --     0.0        --       8.1     1.5    436.5
 Norway           12.5      0.0         --     0.0        --       1.1     0.0       --
 TOTAL            34.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       9.1     1.5    507.0
                                                                                       
 CIS                                                                                   
 Azerbaijan        0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       2.9     0.0       --
 Kazakhstan       60.9     63.4       -4.0    62.4      -2.4      34.1    21.1     61.3
 Russia            0.0      0.0         --    32.5    -100.0      11.0     8.3     33.2
 TOTAL            60.9     63.4       -4.0    94.9     -35.8      45.3    29.4     53.9
                                                                                       
 Africa                                                                                
 Nigeria           0.0     33.7     -100.0     0.0        --      22.7    51.9    -56.3
 Angola            0.0     32.1     -100.0    31.2    -100.0      24.2    18.3     32.1
 Ivory coast       0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       2.9     0.0       --
 Cameroon          0.0     30.9     -100.0     0.0        --       9.9     2.6    273.3
 Congo             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       5.4     6.4    -16.6
 Chad              0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --      10.7    20.8    -48.7
 Egypt            34.0     67.0      -49.3    33.8       0.6      22.7    21.6      5.0
 Ghana             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --      17.9     7.8    130.9
 Gabon             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       0.0    18.3   -100.0
 Sudan             0.0      0.0         --    38.5    -100.0      13.3    18.8    -29.4
 Eq Guinea        20.9     21.6       -3.1    22.0      -4.7      20.2     9.1    123.2
 Algeria          29.6      0.0         --     0.0        --      35.4    10.1    250.0
 Libya             0.0      0.0         --     0.0        --       2.6     5.4    -51.0
 TOTAL            84.5    185.3      -54.4   125.4     -32.7     187.8   191.2     -1.8
                                                                                       
 Canada           33.7      0.0         --     0.0        --       8.6     3.0    183.3
 USA              93.1      0.0         --   133.9     -30.5      90.4    51.2     76.3
 TOTAL ALL      1488.4   1147.0       29.8  1460.6       1.9    1313.1  1332.2     -1.4
     

   NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
   Numbers for previous months have been revised.
   Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Richard Pullin)
