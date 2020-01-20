TABLE-India's Reliance Dec oil imports up 1.9% y/y - trade sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 1.9% more oil in December than a year earlier, according to data from shipping and industry sources. The private refiner, which had reduced its purchases from Venezuela through most of 2019, last month received about 476,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Venezuela, the highest since November 2014, according to the data compiled by Reuters. Venezuela, whose exports in 2019 were hit by U.S. sanctions, sells oil through intermediaries. Russian oil major Rosneft was the top trader of Venezuelan oil last year, shipping oil to India and China. For all of 2019, Reliance's imports of Venezuelan oil declined by 15% from a year earlier, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media. Reliance shipped in about 32% of its oil imports from Latin America in December, compared with about 21% in November, while the share from the Middle East dropped to about 47.5% from 57%. The refiner also resumed importing oil from the United States in December after a one-month gap. U.S. oil accounted for about 6.3% of its overall imports in December. The share of African grades in its overall purchases fell to about 5.7% from around 16.2% in November. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): Region/Countr Dec Nov % Chg Dec % Chg 2019 2018 %Chg y 2019 2019 mth/mth 2018 yr/yr yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 61.6 -100.0 20.0 29.8 -32.9 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 69.7 -100.0 2.9 17.7 -83.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.7 5.6 54.2 Mexico 0.0 135.4 -100.0 68.7 -100.0 88.4 56.4 56.7 Venezuela 476.0 108.6 338.5 180.2 164.2 229.5 270.2 -15.0 TOTAL 476.0 244.0 95.1 380.2 25.2 349.5 379.7 -8.0 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.4 3.9 -12.9 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 18.5 -90.2 Iran 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 52.4 -100.0 Iraq 129.6 200.4 -35.3 230.3 -43.7 262.7 232.4 13.0 Qatar 14.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.0 23.3 -74.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 S. Arabia 288.8 243.4 18.6 192.5 50.0 233.9 235.9 -0.9 U.A.E. 273.5 210.5 29.9 303.5 -9.9 114.7 100.0 14.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.3 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.6 -100.0 TOTAL 706.3 654.3 7.9 726.2 -2.7 619.1 672.2 -7.9 Europe North sea 21.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 1.5 436.5 Norway 12.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 34.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 1.5 507.0 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 60.9 63.4 -4.0 62.4 -2.4 34.1 21.1 61.3 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 11.0 8.3 33.2 TOTAL 60.9 63.4 -4.0 94.9 -35.8 45.3 29.4 53.9 Africa Nigeria 0.0 33.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.7 51.9 -56.3 Angola 0.0 32.1 -100.0 31.2 -100.0 24.2 18.3 32.1 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 30.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.9 2.6 273.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 6.4 -16.6 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.7 20.8 -48.7 Egypt 34.0 67.0 -49.3 33.8 0.6 22.7 21.6 5.0 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.9 7.8 130.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 18.3 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 38.5 -100.0 13.3 18.8 -29.4 Eq Guinea 20.9 21.6 -3.1 22.0 -4.7 20.2 9.1 123.2 Algeria 29.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 35.4 10.1 250.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 5.4 -51.0 TOTAL 84.5 185.3 -54.4 125.4 -32.7 187.8 191.2 -1.8 Canada 33.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 3.0 183.3 USA 93.1 0.0 -- 133.9 -30.5 90.4 51.2 76.3 TOTAL ALL 1488.4 1147.0 29.8 1460.6 1.9 1313.1 1332.2 -1.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2020. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Richard Pullin)