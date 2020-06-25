India's sugar output could jump 12% in 2020/21- trade body

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - India’s sugar production in the next marketing year could jump by 12% from a year ago as farmers in the second biggest producing western state of Maharashtra expanded the area under sugar cane, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

The country’s sugar output could rise to 30.5 million tonnes in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, up from 27.2 million tonnes this year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Maharashtra is expected to produce 10.13 million tonnes in the new season, up from 6.16 million tonnes this year, the trade body said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)