Indonesia to open market for Brazilian beef imports in exchange for fruits - minister

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia to open its market for Brazilian beef in exchange for exports of its fruit products to the South American country, Indonesia’s Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman told reporters

* Sulaiman spoke on Monday after a meeting with Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias in Jakarta

* Indonesia also asked Brazil to lower palm oil import tariffs, I Ketut Diarmita, agriculture ministry official, said

* “For beef, we have made sure that beef from Brazil are safe to import to Indonesia, but we will import them if our agriculture products are also accepted there,” Diarmita said

* Minister Sulaiman added that Brazilian companies are also invited to invest in Indonesia’s cattle sector

* Indonesia mainly imports its beef and cattle from neighbouring country Australia

* Indonesia is under pressure to boost its exports as trade deficit remains persistently high. The country posted its widest monthly trade deficit in history in April (Reporting by Bernadette Chrisitina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by James Emmanuel)