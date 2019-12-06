Britain's Centricus forms European insurance venture with EICG

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British investment company Centricus and European Insurance Consolidation Group have formed a joint venture to buy up European books of life insurance policies closed to new customers, Centricus said on Friday.

Centricus, which has $26 billion in assets, did not disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Private equity firms such as Apollo and Cinven have also teamed up with insurers in this market, which has grown as large insurers seek to offload capital-intensive pension products.

British insurer Phoenix on Friday said it would buy ReAssure, a British unit of Swiss Re, for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.1 billion). Both speciaise in closed life insurance books.

