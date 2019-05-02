Lender IPF says Mexico credit market challenging

May 2 (Reuters) - Doorstep lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Thursday credit growth was challenging in its important Mexican market during the quarter owing to subdued economic conditions in that country.

The company, which provides home credit in Europe and Mexico, also said since caps on loan charges were declared unconstitutional in Romania, it did not go into effect.

At group level, credit quality and collections were stable and annualised impairment as a percentage of revenue at 26.6 percent was in-line with first quarter of 2018, IPF said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)