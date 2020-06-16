IRB Brasil must prove to shareholders it has 1 bln reais, court ruling says

Noticias de Mercados
SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - A court in Sao Paulo on Monday ordered IRB Brasil to prove that it has 1 billion reais ($194 million) to reimburse shareholders facing heavy losses from the reinsurer’s shares this year.

The decision of the 2nd Business Court and Arbitration-Related Conflicts of the Sao Paulo Court of Justice partially served a civil suit to compensate shareholders seeking compensation for losses through arbitration.

The plaintiffs estimate that the total losses with the fall of IRB’s shares are in the order of 4 billion reais. The losses arose after questions emerged about the company’s accounting practices.

The judge denied a request for immediate removal of the entire board of IRB Brasil.

($1 = 5.1557 reais)

