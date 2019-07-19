Noticias de Mercados
Shareholders in Brazilian reinsurer IRB raise $2 bln in offering -source

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA set its price per share at 88 reais in a secondary share offering late on Thursday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Brazilian government and state-controlled insurance company BB Seguros, both shareholders in IRB, raised 7.4 billion reais ($1.99 billion) in the share offering which is part of a wider effort by President Jair Bolsonaro’s government to unload state-owned assets.

$1 = 3.7187 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely

