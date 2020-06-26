UPDATE 1-Brazilian reinsurer IRB says investigations found irregularities - filing

(Adds details on investigation, context)

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - IRB Resseguros Brasil SA said it has concluded an investigation that found a series of wrongdoings at the reinsurer, including payment of alleged bonuses, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

IRB said audit firm KPMG Assessores Ltda and law firm Felsberg carried out the investigations.

The company said the investigation has identified employees responsible for leaking false information about its shareholder base, although it does not name them.

In March, media reports said Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, was an investor in the company, moving shares up. Berkshire denied having any position in IRB.

The reinsurer also said an internal investigation found roughly 60 million reais in irregular payments of bonuses and share buybacks that surpassed limits previously established.

All executives involved in the wrongdoings have already left the company, IRB said, without naming them.

The reinsurer started to face a raft of problems earlier this year after Brazilian asset manager Squadra questioned the reinsurer’s financial statements in a letter in February. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)