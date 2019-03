JERUSALEM, March 31 (Reuters) - Israel’s energy minister said on Sunday that Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras will take part in a tender to explore for oil and gas off Israel’s shore.

“It was agreed that Petrobras ... will take part in a process of oil and gas exploration in Israel,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Army Radio as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro began a visit to Israel. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Dan Williams)