Italy - Factors to watch on April 30

POLITICS AND ECONOMY

Looking to save lives and stop the coronavirus by shutting down the nation, the Italian government told workers in March: you stay home and we will pay most of your lost wages.

It set aside 3.3 billion euros for employees at small companies, and predicted 2.3 million people would sign up. Payouts on all claims would be made by the end of April. But as of April 27, the programme had helped just 29,000 workers.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March unemployment data (0800 GMT); April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT); Q1 flash GDP DATA (1000 GMT).

BONDS

Italy’s Treasury said on Wednesday that its new BTP Italia bond will have a 5-year maturity and will pay a loyalty premium double the one offered in the previous issues.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

UNICREDIT

S&P on Wednesday changed UniCredit’s outlook to negative from stable.

ITALIAN BANKS

In a report issued on Wednesday credit rating agency S&P said the outlooks on most of the Italian banks are now negative on the deepening of Covid-19 downside risks.

POSTE ITALIANE

Poste Italiane said on Wednesday it decided to halve managers’ MBO bonuses for 2020 due to the coronavirus emergency.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it operates in Italy fell 77% year-on-year.

ITALGAS

Italy’s Italgas is still very interested in Greek gas distribution network DEPA and is waiting for Athens to publish a short list, the group’s CEO Paolo Gallo said on Wednesday.

SOCCER TEAMS

UEFA’s chief medical official says it is “definitely possible” to plan a restart of European soccer leagues despite the Dutch and French ending their seasons and Italy’s sports minister raising the prospect of a similar fate for Serie A.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q1 results (1400 GMT).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

UNIPOL

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0830 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1500 GMT).

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate on measures to face COVID-19 emergency (1030 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet to discuss new stimulus package.

Rome, representatives of credit export agency SACE due to speak on ‘liquidity decree’ before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (0630 GMT).

Luiss University holds webinar on “Using Open Innovation to recover from the crisis” with Maire Tecnimont Chairman Fabrizio Di Amato (1630 GMT).

Italian Digital Week ends. Today the focus is on servicers “Credit Servicing: what’s the new challenge?”.

IR TOP Consulting holds “Smartinvestor Day with focus on AIM Italy Tech & Innovation sector” (0900 GMT).

