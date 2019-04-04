Italy - Factors to watch on April 4

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy will probably cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent and raise the budget deficit target to around 2.3 percent of gross domestic product, government and political sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ruled out that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who is under fire from within the ruling coalition, could step down.

TELECOM ITALIA

Pietro Labriola has been appointed CEO of Telecom Italia’s Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes.

A2A

The energy group is still studying a bid for regional utility Ascopiave, A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti said on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

A specialist fund run by BlackRock could be given extra time to bid for troubled Italian bank, three sources familiar with the matter said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

French carmaker PSA Group is not focused on negotiating a new partnership with the Italian-American rival, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

ITALGAS

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: CASTA DIVA GROUP, NEUROSOFT.

DIARY

Milan, dialogue with ECB former President Jean-Claude Trichet on “Euro” during meetings organised by ISPI(1600 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio at question time in Senate (1300 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet to approve package of measures to spur growth (1600 GMT).

San Patrignano, “Sustainable Economy Forum” starts (0700 GMT), ends on April 5. Expected attendees include UBI Banca Management Board Chairwoman Letizia Moratti, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco.

Borgo Tufico, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits construction sites (0945).

Rome, conference on taxation with Economy Ministry official Fabrizio Lapecorella.

