Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella said on Thursday several parties had told him they needed more time to resolve a government crisis and avoid a snap election, and that he had told them to report back on Tuesday.

Centre-left Democratic Party on Thursday set tough new conditions for forming a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, making a deal between the traditional foes look more elusive and raising the chance of snap elections.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 2 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds at auction on Aug. 27.

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 28.

TENARIS

The steel pipe maker has won a five-year contract worth $1.9 billion to supply tubulars and services to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the company said on Thursday.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The Italian broadcaster has filed a complaint with Italy’s market watchdog, accusing shareholder Vivendi of leaking information with a view to scuppering its corporate restructuring plans, Mediaset said on Thursday.

ILLIMITY BANK

Italian banks could offload up to another 150 billion euros in soured loans in the next five years, said Corrado Passera, the veteran Italian banker who now heads the digital lender and bad loan specialist.

TREVI FINANZIARIA - The company said on Thursday it had received a communication from the members of the Trevisani family with which they submitted a hypothesis of adherence to the agreements signed on Aug. 5 for the implementation of the company’s financial restructuring.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

DIARY

Rimini, annual international “Meeting of Friendship Among Peoples” forum continues; ends on Aug. 24. Expected attendees include Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italian region governors Stefano Bonaccini for Emilia Romagna, Massimiliano Fedriga for Friuli Venezia Giulia, Attilio Fontana for Lombardy, Nello Musumeci for Sicily, Giovanni Toti for Liguria, Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Emanuela Claudia Del Re, EU Commission representative Stefano Manservisi, AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni, Education Minister Marco Bussetti, Acea CEO Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo.

