Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT); November non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

(*) BANKS

Italy’s depositor guarantee fund (FITD) will hold on Friday a board meeting on Popolare di Bari rescue.

INTESA SANPAOLO, NEXI

Italy’s largest retail bank is selling its retailers’ payment business to Nexi in a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal that will give the Italian bank a 10% stake in the country’s biggest payments group.

ATLANTIA, SIAS

The Italian government intends to delay increases in motorway tolls due to kick in at the start of next year until June, a draft decree showed on Thursday. (*) Infrastructure fund F2i and Macquarie are among possible bidders for Atlantia’s 49% in Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

FCA said on Friday it has reached an agreement with Brazil’s Tupy to sell Teksid cast iron automotive component business in a 210 million dollar deal.

FCA meets labour unions to discuss merger deal with PSA Peugeot

DOVALUE

Italy’s top debt recovery firm doValue has clinched a deal for a majority stake in Eurobank’s loan collection unit FPS.

INWIT

The mast company said it had agreed a 3 billion euro financing deal with banks as part of a merger agreement with Vodafone’s mobile tower infrastructure in Italy.

EXOR

Rating agency S&P has raised its outlook for the company to positive from stable.

(*) IREN

Italian regional utility was hit on Dec. 4 by a cyber attack which has created several service disruptions since, la Repubblica daily reported. “It was a serious attack which succeeded but (the company) has not suffered irreparable damage, nor the loss or theft of data”, IT manager Antonio Andreotti was quoted as saying in the report.

(*) ENERGY

Italian infrastructure fund F2i aims to relaunch energy group Sorgenia, keep it in Italian hands and will also be able to “give it all the financial support it needs for the future”, the fund’s CEO Renato Ravanelli told Corriere della Sera. F2i made an offer for Sorgenia - now controlled by a series of Italian banks which took over after a debt restructuring - after it seemed that the fund had pulled out of the race.

(*) CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The Italian insurer said late on Thursday that a group of investors holding a 2.5% of its capital has called for a extraordinary shareholders meeting on governance issues.

DIARY

Milan’s court hearing on Ilva steel plant-ArcelorMittal.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................