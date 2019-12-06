Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October retail sales data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in November (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases November data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 11.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s largest telecoms group (TIM) and smaller broadband rival Open Fiber - jointly owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP - traded blows on Thursday on how they do business, complicating plans for a tie-up to create a single fibre network.

TIM’s Brazilian unit TIM Participações will consider acquiring the mobile unit of its struggling rival OI SA if it is put up for sale, Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday.

ENEL

Europe’s largest utility exercised an optional redemption on its hybrid bond with nominal value of one billion euros issued in 2014, the group said on Thursday.

UBI BANCA

The Italian retail bank said on Thursday it was well about the European Central Bank’s SREP requirements. ECB has set a SREP minimum requirement for UBI Banca’s fully loaded CET1 ratio at 9.25% for 2020, unchanged from the previous year, it added.

The lender is confident to complete the planned sale of an 800 million-euro portfolio of non-performing residential mortgages backed by the GACS state guarantee scheme by the end of this year, Chief Executive Victor Massiah said on Thursday.

UBI Banca continues talks with potential bidders for a new bancassurance partnership which could be be presented in the new business plan expected in the first quarter of next year, Massiah added.

AZIMUT

The Italian asset manager said on Thursday it completed the placement of five-year senior unsecured bonds worth 500 million euros, adding orders amounted to around 1 billion euros.

SABAF

The company said on Thursday it signed a partnership agreement with Japanese group Paloma.

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The airport operator reported 712,935 passengers in October, up 6.5 percent year on year.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

DIARY

Rome, 5th edition Rome MED Conference continues (0800 GMT); ends on Dec. 7. Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio delivers opening address. Expected attendees include Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Enel Chairwoman Patrizia Maria Grieco, Fincantieri Chairman Giampiero Massolo.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives special representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salamè (0800 GMT) and President of the Republic of Chad Idriss Déby (1600 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio receives Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (1130 GMT); followed by joint news conference.

Rome, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli delivers closing address at a conference on accessibility (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................