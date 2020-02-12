Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

A 15-year bond Italy sold on Tuesday drew more than 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in orders from investors, topping record demand seen last month for an Italian 30-year bond and pushing the yield to its lowest level ever.

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

ATLANTIA

Benetton-controlled Atlantia is offering to forego majority ownership of its highway unit under a proposal aimed at resolving a dispute with the Italian government over its motorway concession, two sources close to the matter said. (*) The Chief Executive of Autostrade per l’Italia, Atlantia’s toll-road unit, reiterated that he hoped to find a “rational solution” with the Italian government, which would also take into account the country’s interests, in an interview with La Stampa.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian bank said on Tuesday it had entered exclusive talks with French investment firm Ardian over a property portfolio which sources have said is worth around 300 million euros, and aimed to finalise the sale by the end of the month. (*) The Italian government, which must privatise again state-owned MPS, intends to exclude funds among possible investors and favour Italian banks in order to create the country’s third largest group after Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, il Mesaggero said.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank said on Tuesday it had sold its first senior non-preferred bond drawing 2.2 billion euros in orders from 210 investors, mostly from abroad. The 750 million euro 2025 bond pays a 1.625% coupon.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações, a subsidiary of Telecom Italia, posted better-than-expected quarterly net income, helped by higher average spending by customers.

BANCA IFIS

The Italian bank and bad loan specialist on Tuesday reported a 16% drop in full-year net profit due to the phasing out of an extraordinary contribution to earnings linked to an acquisition, but raised its dividend and said its core capital stood at 10.96% of assets.

CEO Luciano Colombini said the bank had an up to 2 billion euro bad loan deal pipeline for the first half.

(*) ILLIMITY

The bank’s assets rose to 3 billion euros by the end of 2019.

CERVED GROUP

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

NEXI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

ASTM

Shareholders meet to appoint new board of directors (1000 GMT)

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................