Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

POLITICS

Former prime minister Matteo Renzi threatened on Wednesday a showdown in the Italian government over a long-contested judicial reform, but played down speculation he was poised to quit the fractious coalition.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy expects a positive outcome next week following talks with the European Commission on a plan to rid state-owned bank of most of its problem loans, two sources familiar with the matter said.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker will focus on its premium products and cost-cutting measures to drive a gradual increase in core profit margins over the next two years.

TERNA

The Italian power grid operator reported core earnings of 1.74 billion euros in 2019, up from 1.65 billion euros in the previous year. The company said that revenue rose to 2.3 billion euros from 2.2 billion euros in 2018.

UBI BANCA, INTESA SANPAOLO

Shareholders adhering UBI Banca’s pact are expected to meet to discuss Intesa Sanpaolo’s unsolicited offer.

Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it has placed its ratings on Italy’s UBI on CreditWatch positive following Intesa Sanpaolo offer. The ratings agency said UBI would benefit from a merger with a stronger group.

MONCLER

The group Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said on Wednesday he did not rule out a tie-up with another group in the future but reiterated there was nothing concrete on the table.

AZIMUT

Top shareholder Timone Fiduciaria, which is owned by the group’s managers and employees, launched the sale of a 7.78% stake in the asset manager via an accelerated book building procedure, it said on Wednesday.

The bookrunners for the accelerated book building said the deal was covered and the guidance on the price was 23.46 euros per share.

AEFFE

The owner of the Alberta Ferretti and Moschino fashion houses expects its first-quarter results to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak in China, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

ANIMA

Board meeting on FY results.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q4 and FY results (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri attends event organised by National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts (1000 GMT).

Rome, Infrastructure Ministry meets trade unions on Air Italy liquidation procedure (1030 GMT).

Rome, market regulator Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca speaks before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR (1300 GMT).

Milan, ‘Top Utility’ annual event with European Investment Bank Vice President Dario Scannapieco, Utilitalia and A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0900 GMT).

Milan, “8th Italian-Russian Seminar” with Lombardy Region Governor Attilio Fontana, Banca Intesa Russian unit Chairman Antonio Fallico, Iren Group Chairman Renato Boero, Maire Tecnimont CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, Salvatore Ferragamo General Counsel Germana Mentil (0800 GMT).

