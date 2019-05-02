Italy - Factors to watch on May 2

MILAN, May 2(Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

The Italian cabinet approves the nomination of Fabio Panetta as the Bank of Italy’s new deputy governor. The ruling League promises to put forward a reform plan for the central bank in the coming days.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases April manufacturing PMI (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases April car sales data (1600 GMT).

April state sector borrowing requirement data.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank does not see any possible benefit from a merger with another European bank, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER - Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan will each buy about $314 million of preferred stocks in CK Holdings, to help its unit Calsonic Kansei proceed with the planned purchase of Fiat Chrysler’s car parts unit Magneti Marelli, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

LEONARDO

Norges Bank holds a 2.742 percent stake in the defense group, Italian regulator Consob said in a filing.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Shareholders approved on Tuesday a legal action against the Italian publisher’s former Chairm06.00an Benito Benedini and former Chief Executive Donatella Treu and against former Il Sole 24 Ore daily newspaper’s Director Roberto Napoletano, the company said.

ENI

Eni says it has signed an exploration and production sharing agreement for Block 1 offshore Bahrain.

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

ALITALIA

State-appointed commissioners running Alitalia are expected to reply on Thursday to a request by Italy’s state railway Ferrovie dello Stato to extend a deadline for submitting a rescue plan for the airline, a source familiar with the matter said.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA - Proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis recommended voting in favour of adding two further independent administrators to the eyewear maker’s board at the May 16 shareholder meeting, in order to solve the current government stalemate. The proposals to expand the board was made by some funds and minority shareholders but rejected by the company’s board.

STEFANEL

An Italian court extended till June 14 the term for the clothing retailer to file a creditor protection scheme proposal.

ZIGNAGO VETRO

Board meeting on Q1 results (0730 GMT) and annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

TREVI FINANZIARIA

Bond holders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

OLIDATA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

COIMA RES

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: AXELERO (0900 GMT), CROWDFUNDME (0730 GMT), DIGITOUCH (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Bank of Italy governor Visco to attend event at Swiss embassy with Swiss central banker (1600 GMT).

