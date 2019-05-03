Italy - Factors to watch on May 3

MILANO, May 2 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would propose at the next cabinet meeting the dismissal of a junior minister who has been linked to a graft scandal, in what could be seen as a blow to the coalition partner League.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 31.6 billion euros ($35.3 billion) in the first four months of the year, an increase of around 1.5 billion euros compared with the same period of 2018, the Treasury said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA, GEDI GROUP

Italian infrastructure fund F2i has filed a binding bid for Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera worth 240-250 million euros, two sources close to the matter said.

ATLANTIA

Deadline to respond to Transport Ministry on collapse of ‘Morandi Bridge’.

FCA FCHA.MI>

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

Italian new car sales rose 1.5 percent in April, according to data released by the transport ministry. The market share of Fiat Chrysler in Italy fell to 25.4 percent in April from 24.9 percent in March.

RCS

Blackstone Group is seeking up to $600 million in damages from the chairman and controlling shareholder of Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup over a disputed property sale, a source close to the fund said on Thursday.

TENARIS

Q1 earnings per share $0.21.

Conference call on Q1 results (1300 GMT).

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Annual general meetings: CAIRO COMMUNICATION (0800 GMT), GEFRAN (1500 GMT), ROSETTI MARINO (0900 GMT).

DIARY

Florence, ‘The State of the Union’ annual meeting continues (0745 GMT); ends on May 4. Expected attendees include Foreign Affaris Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Romania President Klaus Oahannis, ECB Supervisory Board member Andrea Enria; Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte delivers closing address.

