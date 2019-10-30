Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October consumer and business confidence data (0900 GMT) and Q3 wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.35% BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2025; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 1.35% BTP bonds due April 1, 2030; 500-750 million euros CCTeu bonds due April 14, 2025. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American car maker and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a $50 billion automaker, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions. Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot had no comment.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyre-maker on Tuesday cut its operating profit margin guidance for the second time this year, citing higher costs as it drew on inventories.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações will consider acquiring assets of its struggling rival Oi SA if they are put up for sale, TIM Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola said on Tuesday.

ATLANTIA

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Atlantia’s 10 billion euros euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme’s senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB’ and its unit Autostrade per l’Italia’s (ASPI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’. The Outlooks are Negative.

FINCANTIERI

The European largest shipyard faces a full-scale EU antitrust investigation into its bid for France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique on concerns the deal would reduce competition, three people familiar with the matter said. Fincantieri said in a statement that there still would be three cruise shipbuilders in Europe as opposed to current four after the deal.

MEDIASET

The second largest investor in the Italian broadcaster, Vivendi, has filed a lawsuit in an Amsterdam court against some bylaws of a Dutch holding company that Mediaset wants to use as a platform to build cross border alliances, a spokesman for the French group said on Tuesday. A first hearing on the case has been scheduled on Nov. 27.

CERVED GROUP

Italian credit data and information group said on Tuesday it was weighing up various strategic options for its credit management unit, including a sale or merger.

Conference call on Q3 results (0830 GMT).

BIO-ON (shares suspended)

Chairman Marco Astorri has resigned on October 28 from all roles in the company, after he was arrested in a probe into false accounting and market manipulation last week.

NEODECORTECH

The majority shareholder Finanziaria Valentini will sell up 1.2 million shares of the company via an accelerated bookbuilding at a minimum price of 3,4 euros per share, Neodecortech said on Tuesday adding that the transaction is carried out in context of transfer of shares to MTA market of Borsa Italiana from AIM Italia.

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (afternoon).

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

SARAS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Board meeting on Q3 sales.

DIARY

Rome, builders’ association ANCE holds public assembly with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Infrastructure Minister Paola De Micheli, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli (0830 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Circular economy, from sustainability to intelligent mobility” with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Cattolica Assicurazioni CEO Alberto Minali, Snam Chairman Luca Dal Fabbro (0900 GMT).

Rome, conference on “Financial education and sustainable finance: investing in the future” with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Treasury Department Director General Alessandro Rivera, Bank of Italy Director Ivan Faiella, insurance sector regulator IVASS Secretary General Stefano De Polis, Enel Group CFO Alberto De Paoli, market regulator Consob Commissioner Anna Genovese, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) CFO Paolo Calcagnini (1300 GMT).

Rome, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Defence joint committees (0730 GMT).

Rome, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee (1300 GMT).

Rome, Public Administration Minister Fabiana Dadone speaks before Constitutional Affairs Senate and Chamber of Deputies joined committees (1300 GMT).

Rome, Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante speaks before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on 2020-2024 programme agreement (0800 GMT).

Rome, European Commission Director Roberto Viola speaks via videoconference before chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on 5G and big data (1230 GMT).

Rome, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese speaks before Chamber of Deputies Anti-Mafia Committee (0715 GMT).

Rome, 2nd edition ‘Summit Global Investor Alliance’ with Bank of Italy Director General and IVASS President Fabio Panetta, ACRI President Francesco Profumo, A2A CEO Luca Valerio Camerano, Snam Chairman Luca Dal Fabbro, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris, Telecom Italia (TIM) Deputy Executive Chairman Alessandro Picardi, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo, Carige special administrator Gianluca Brancadoro (1300 GMT).

Turin, 4th forum on Islamic finance TIEF 2019 ends (0700 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................