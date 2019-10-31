Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate data (0900 GMT); flash October CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (1100 GMT).

FCA, EXOR

The boards of French automaker Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday agreed to pursue a $50 billion merger, sources familiar with the matter said, a deal that could transform the global auto industry.

The directors of Exor NV also approved moving forward with talks, the people with knowledge of the situation said.

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Italian banks and bad loan specialists Banca IFIS and Elliott-owned Credito Fondiario on Wednesday ended talks to set up a debt recovery partnership citing disagreements over governance.

CAMPARI

The beverage group said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of real estate property Villa Les Cedres, part of the assets acquired in the deal to buy Grand Marnier brand, for 200 million euros and would retain 80 million euros.

ATLANTIA, SIAS

Italian toll road operators have warned that a measure in this year’s budget that would limit tax deductions that can be claimed against amortisation costs for infrastructure assets could slow investment and lead to a possible legal challenge.

FINCANTIERI

Italy’s bid to create a European industrial champion in the shipbuilding industry faces hurdles after EU antitrust regulators said Fincantieri’s bid for Chantiers de l’Atlantique would significantly reduce competition.

TENARIS

The group said on Wednesday its sales fell 7% year-on-year in the third quarter to $1.76 billion, reflecting ongoing activity reductions in the U.S. and Argentine shales. Core earnings dropped 18% to $322 million in the period.

Conference call on Q3 results.

RECORDATI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

DIARY

Naples, Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and state railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Gianfranco Battisti attends 180th anniversary celebration section from Naples to San Giorgio al Cremano (1200 GMT).

Rome, “95th Savings Day” conference with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, ACRI President Francesco Profumo (0930 GMT).

Rome, Environment Minister Sergio Costa speaks before Chamber of Deputies Environment Committee (1230 GMT).

Lamezia Terme, welfare institute ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo delivers opening address at conference on non-profit sector in Calabria region (0815 GMT).

