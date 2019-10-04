Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT Italy is ready to issue its first new dollar bond in nearly a decade, in line with Rome’s aim of diversifying the investor base for its debt, sources told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the sale could be announced as early as next week.

ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy is in talks with the European Commission over a plan to rid state-owned lender of around two thirds of its soured loans to pave the way for a sale of the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

TELECOM ITALIA

The head of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Massimo Tononi, is considering taking on the role of chairman at Telecom Italia (TIM), three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

MEDIASET

French media group Vivendi has filed a lawsuit against Italian broadcaster, seeking to invalidate the decisions of a shareholder meeting that last month approved a corporate overhaul, Mediaset said on Thursday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group raised government hackles on Thursday after saying it would not be able to press ahead with plans to rescue flagship carrier Alitalia as long as the risk of losing its motorway concessions hung over it.

TENARIS

Italian prosecutors conducting a corruption investigation into a company that controls Italian steel pipe giant Tenaris TENR.MI have asked for the company and its owners to be sent to trial, two judicial sources said on Thursday.

OVS

In first two months of current quarter compared to same period of previous year, business trend improved as expected, company said on Thursday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on capital increase (0800 GMT).

ZUCCHI

Ends takeover offer on its savings shares (1530 GMT).

DIARY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ends his visit to Italy.

Assisi, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends feast of Saint Francis Patron Saint of Italy (0800 GMT).

Rome, ASVIS presents 2019 report on “Italy and sustainable development goals” with Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, nominated EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni (0830 GMT).

Milan, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese attends Provincial Committee for the order and public security (0930 GMT); followed by news conference.

Rome, “51st Credit Day. Stability and efficiency of the financial system: from the size of the company to the advantages and risks of digital technology” with Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Alessandra Perrazzelli, banking association Monte dei Paschi Chairwoman Stefania Bariatti, Italian Insurance Supervisor IVASS Secretary General Stefano De Polis, FITD-Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection President Salvatore Maccarone (0700 GMT).

Milan, Italian banking association ABI ends “Funding & Capital Markets Forum” (0730 GMT); expected attendees include Bank of Italy representative Bernardo D’Alessandro Tavani, state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) representative Alfredo Varrati.

