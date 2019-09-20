Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 25.

MEDIASET

Mediaset reached an agreement with an investor to facilitate its plan to create a pan European platform, the company said on Thursday, in a move to offset any potential attempt to derail the deal from hostile shareholder Vivendi.

ATLANTIA

The sale of a 30% stake in Atlantia’s motorway electronic payment unit Telepass is speeding up despite the resignation earlier this week of Atlantia’s CEO, MF said. It confirmed media reports the four groups left in the race are Warburg Pincus, Partners Group, Apax Partners and a consortium including FSI, SIA and Generali. The non-binding offers value the unit at around 2 billion euros.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank said on Friday it had sold a Croatian non-performing credit portfolio worth 203.3 million euros.

BANCA CARIGE

Thousands of small shareholders in Carige have signed up to attend a meeting on Friday in an attempt to push through a last-ditch rescue plan that could be sunk by the Italian bank’s mercurial top investor.

SNAM

The gas group is close to acquiring the 49% stake regional utility Iren holds in the OLT liquefied natural gas terminal, MF said. The price should be around 400 million euros, it said.

UBI BANCA

A series of leading investors signed a shareholder pact covering 16.7% of the bank’s capital to boost cooperation and give the lender stability.

MEDIOBANCA, GENERALI

Mediobanca shareholder Ennio Doris, asked about the new business plan Mediobanca is working on and the fact the lender was no longer in a hurry to sell down its 13% stake in insurer Generali, told Il Sole 24 Ore everything Mediobanca management had done to date had been backed by shareholders. He said he had no idea if the acquisition by Leonardo Del Vecchio of a 6.9% stake in Mediobanca was a hostile move or not.

TENARIS

The delisting of Tenaris shares in Argentina will be effective on Oct. 11.

OVS

The Italian high-street retailer on Thursday posted a 37% drop in adjusted operating profit for the six months to July 31 on a 4% fall in like-for-like sales, blaming unusually cold weather in April-May which delayed purchases of summer clothes.

OVS said it had renegotiated a financing agreement with banks extending its maturity to March 2023 and slightly reducing its ceiling to 450 million euros. Rothschild advised OVS.

LAZIO

The Rome-based club reported a loss of 13.2 million euros in its 2018/2018 full-year results, compared to a profit of 38.3 million euro in the previous period, the company said on Thursday.

EPRICE

The online retailer said on Thursday it had started exclusive negotiations on a potential investment of Omni Partner under a capital strenghtening plan of the company.

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on FY results.

