SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Itau Corpbanca is likely to paid dividends close to zero after taking a $930 million impairment charge, its Chief Executive Gabriel Moura said on Friday in a conference call with analysts.

Moura said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chilean unit of Brazil’s biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA , Corpbanca is likely to post lower-than-expected loan book and fee growth.

